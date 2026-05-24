Denny Hamlin grateful to have quashed beef before death of Kyle Busch

One of the biggest stories in NASCAR early this season was the beef between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. Unintended as it may have been, it was a legitimate source of conflict between the two for a couple weeks.

Hamlin had suggested on his podcast that fans waiting on Busch to return to victory lane on a regular basis were in for disappointment. Busch obviously didn’t take too kindly to that.

Luckily, the two were able to quash the beef before Kyle Busch died at 41 this Thursday. The two shared one special final moment last week at Dover, after Busch won a Truck Series race.

“It was really unexpected,” Hamlin said of their chance joint venture at Dover. “I didn’t know I was doing the appearance with him until it actually happened. But it was a good opportunity for us to just cut it up again.”

Hamlin broke down the appearance with Kyle Busch on the set of Amazon Prime ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday evening. He was grateful for the moment.

“Being on my podcast, saying maybe this, maybe that,” Hamlin said. “And like Kyle Busch, takes it personally, as he should. Says, ‘See, I can still get it done.’ And I said, ‘I’m proud of you.'”

.@dennyhamlin shares insight into his friendship with Kyle Busch. pic.twitter.com/HmmMCa4WT2 — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) May 24, 2026

The two ended on good terms. Kyle Busch died on Thursday after complications from sepsis brought on by pneumonia. Hamlin knows the sport lost a titan.

“Just an unbelievable talent,” Hamlin said. “I just, our sport, he was the generational talent of my era. Like when I came in you had the Tony Stewarts retiring, Jeff Gordons, it was Jimmie (Johnson), but Kyle was the one, throughout the entire time, that was dominant. So he was the gold standard as far as talent was concerned.”

And Kyle Busch developed as much off the track as on it. That was what stood out to Hamlin, who is a few years older.

Busch, known as a bit of a lightning rod in the sport, had clearly evolved as a person over the last several years. That’s what stuck out to Hamlin.

“I thought early on when I got to know Kyle, I was like, ‘Man, that guy is really selfish,'” Hamlin said. “What I realized is that he’s a lot younger than I was. The minute that he met Samantha, started a family, I realized he is one of the best dads. He is committed to his kids.

“And I just saw a change in him. I really did. I saw a change personally in how he treated people. I think the perspective of his kids, it softened the peaks and valleys. He wasn’t riding or dying by his finish in a given weekend. Those kids brought Kyle into a more level place. We all have experienced that, and we know it first-hand. They told us about it, but none of us knew the impact until we all had our first kids.”