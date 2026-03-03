Denny Hamlin had front row seat to Carson Hocevar, Jesse Love battle at COTA: 'Gross overreaction'

Denny Hamlin had some interesting thoughts on the battle between Carson Hocevar and Jesse Love at the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA on Sunday. On this week’s Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin weighed in on the battle, which led to him realizing why everyone seems to have thoughts on Hocevar.

“Jesse Love gets to the inside. I’m right behind them,” Hamlin said. “Jesse Love is working Carson over. Carson’s struggling. I made a few moves on Carson. He didn’t let me go, which is fine. We battled, and it led Jesse Love into the picture. Jesse makes a move on him into Turn 1. Carson doesn’t want to give up the spot.”

Hamlin then said that Love came wide into Turn 1 and barely touched Hocevar. The three-time Daytona 500 champion wanted to see how it played out, and he said that “Carson just ran him so far off the race track. And it was like, that is the gross overreaction that I think that, for what?

More on Jesse Love and Carson Hocevar

“People make contact on short tracks and road courses and whatnot. It’s like I don’t know whether it just short-circuits something where it’s like, ‘I got to do something. I can’t beleive he made contact.’ I’m not really sure what it was, but I didn’t see anything that Jesse did that was like beyond just a normal pass of two guys, and neither one is willing to give up the spot.”

Despite Love being run off the racetrack, he finished 27th at COTA, which was higher than Hocevar, who finished 31st. For Love, that was only the sixth Cup Series race of his career, as he only competes part-time for Richard Childress Racing. He’s a full-time competitor in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and won the championship last year.

Hocevar is in his third season as a full-time Cup Series driver for Spire Motorsports and is still seeking his first race win. He is off to a solid start to the year with his P4 finish at Atlanta and P18 finish at the Daytona 500. That has led to Hocevar ranking 10th in Cup points, meaning he would make the Chase if it began today.