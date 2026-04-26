After a relatively uneventful start to the Jack Links 500 at Talladega, Denny Hamlin went from the lead to the back of the pack. He was hit with a speeding penalty during a green flag pit stop about 42 laps into the race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Hamlin was leading the race at the time he entered pit road. He was too fast entering pit road.

Prior to that, Denny Hamlin had led 28 laps in the race. He was comfortably in front of a single-file group for much of the race after some early three-wide racing at less than full throttle. Then the decision to enter pit road.

Hamlin was one of the first to opt to enter pit road. NASCAR, of course, had extended the length of the first stage, requiring one or two pit stops from teams as a way to combat fuel saving later in the race.

But Denny Hamlin was not the only one to make a major mistake entering pit road. Chase Briscoe was also penalized for a safety violation, coming way too hot into his pit stall and making one of his crew members jump out of the way.

Chad Finchum, meanwhile, was too fast in sections 1 and 2 and had to serve a penalty. Daniel Dye was also penalized for being too fast on pit road in Section 18.

Austin Cindric missed his pit stall on the stop, adding to the misery. He made contact with Noah Gragson as a result. And finally, Riley Herbst was penalized for being too fast on pit road. There were six penalties in total on the first green flag stop, something to watch going forward in the event more are needed.

Denny Hamlin opines on NASCAR overtime

If there’s one driver in the garage who has felt the sting of NASCAR overtime more than most, it might be Denny Hamlin. After another race slipped through his fingers in Kansas, the veteran didn’t hold back.

Speaking on Actions Detrimental, Hamlin offered a brutally honest assessment of overtime finishes, and whether they’ve begun to chip away at the sport’s credibility over the past few years.

“For God sakes, if there’s one person that doesn’t like it, it’s me,” Hamlin said. “We did it for the sake of entertainment decades ago, it feels like. I don’t know. I think it’s part of our sport now. It’s tough to go back. I’d have a hell of a lot more wins and definitely a championship or so.”

That frustration isn’t coming out of nowhere. It’s rooted in another near-miss, this time at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, where Hamlin led a race-high 131 laps, only to see it all unravel late.

A spin by Cody Ware, running multiple laps down, triggered a caution just before Hamlin could take the white flag. Instead of sealing the win, the race went to overtime. On that chaotic restart, Kyle Larson made the decisive move, sending Hamlin tumbling to fourth and Tyler Reddick to the win.

It’s the kind of gut punch that’s become all too familiar. Asked directly whether overtime hurts NASCAR’s legitimacy, Hamlin didn’t hesitate.

“Yes is the short answer,” he said. “Because this is a 400-mile race, ‘Oh no, it’s a 406-mile race.’ We’re going to change it up. There’s an advertised distance, then there’s an actual distance.”

Of course, after the penalty at Talladega, Denny Hamlin will have work to do to get back to the front and potentially push it to overtime. He’ll hope to avoid that altogether, but after the early mistake he’s got ground to make up.

On3’s Steve Samra also contributed to this report.