Denny Hamlin honors Kyle Busch as he matches Rowdy's career win total in NASCAR Cup Series at 63

Denny Hamlin claimed his 63rd career Cup Series victory on Sunday at Michigan, matching the career total of the late NASCAR legend Kyle Busch. And he was quick to honor “Rowdy” after the race.

“We love you, KB,” Hamlin said on the radio. Then he returned to his pit crew to grab a No. 18 flag. The flag had the 1 and 8 in different signature styles, with the 1 in Hamlin’s font style and the 8 in Busch’s. It also appeared to be a tribute to both the 8 and the 18 driven by Busch.

He drove it around the track in honor of Kyle Busch, one of the most epic tributes in the sport. It’s a tribute that Jeff Gordon began when he matched the late Dale Earnhardt‘s career win total — doing so with his 76th win, at Phoenix in 2007 — driving the No. 3 flag around the race track.

“I mean the offseason was rough for me, it was rough for the NASCAR family,” Hamlin said on Amazon Prime after the race. “We lost a lot of people. This week we lost Gentleman Ned, the original badass of the 11. We’re still thinking of Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, Lennix.”

The crowd present at the racetrack at Michigan roared as Hamlin mentioned Kyle Busch and his family. Hamlin wrapped up, a smile on his face.

“Just an unbelievable feeling to be able to strap in every week, and I don’t take it for granted,” he said. “This opportunity that I’m in, I just love we’re making the best of it.”

Even the Amazon Prime broadcast crew seemed touched by the Kyle Busch tribute. It’s been a trying few weeks for the sport, an emotional outpouring left and right. And to have Hamlin do what he did…

“It was special to see,” Martin Truex Jr. said. “You could just feel the energy. You could feel the crowd going crazy for that. Just Denny said it perfectly. A great tribute. Everybody is thinking about Samantha and their family, and what they’ve been through is just horrific. So we’re all thinking about them. But Denny is just on fire. What can’t he do right now?”

Hamlin has certainly been on fire of late. And his driving put him in the perfect position to honor Kyle Busch. His 63rd win will be one he won’t forget for a long time.

“It’s a master of work. It’s a black belt, a jujitsu just playing with these guys, starting from the back now twice in a row,” Corey LaJoie said. “But I had goosebumps from my head to my feet watching that 11 car fly that 18 slash 8 Kyle Busch flag. Incredible sentiment from Denny to Kyle. I think it was wholesome for everybody to watch that whole entire burnout.