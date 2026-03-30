Denny Hamlin in disbelief over length of cautions during Martinsville NASCAR weekend, calls for change

Denny Hamlin does not like the length of cautions during NASCAR races. On the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin expressed his disbelief at how long cautions were at the Cup Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Martinsville.

“We’re running too long under caution. We have to find a way to shorten them up, but we won’t shorten them up as long as we’re doing what we’re doing in the sense of ‘TV has to catch the pit stops live,” Denny Hamlin said. “OK, well then you’ve got to shorten your commercials or something.”

For the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Hamlin said, I’m telling you my experience as a watcher: It was a single-car wreck, there’s not debris on the track, there’s no clean-up to be had, and it’s just yellow…yellow…yellow. I’m like ‘CHOOSE ALREADY!'”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.