Denny Hamlin livid with Erik Jones after Darlington wreck, damage: 'The f***?'

Denny Hamlin got angry with Erik Jones during the Goodyear 400 at Darlington on Sunday. Early in Stage 2, Jones began to spin, leading to trouble for Hamlin and Bubba Wallace.

After the wreck, Hamlin explained what happened to his team, “I showed low, he went low and checked up. The f***?” Hamlin said, per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

Ride with Denny Hamlin for his contact with Erik Jones in Darlington. pic.twitter.com/wlWurfMDBZ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 22, 2026

The good news for Hamlin is that the wreck didn’t cause any serious damage to his No. 11 Toyota, and he was running in the top five during Stage 2 of the race. Hamlin seems to be finding his groove after winning at Las Vegas last week.

During his post-race press conference at Las Vegas, Hamlin discussed pushing through after a tough offseason. “I mean, ultimately, I’m still a competitor, right? Everyone’s got to go through that process, the grieving process,” he said. “There were a lot of different things through the off-season that were really, really tough.

More on Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones

“I showed up at Bowman Gray. I ran the race. Still just up until a couple weeks ago not fully locked in to what I need to do, got to do. That’s just natural. I mean, everyone has to go through stuff.”

Hamlin continued, “I think for me ultimately, I said it before, promise to Joe Gibbs, that family, that I’d fulfill my obligations to them. Then the thrill of going out there and getting more wins. That to me is what drives me. It makes me work as hard as I do at this. Everyone goes through tragedies and stuff. It doesn’t change kind of who I am, and that’s a competitor that loves to go out there. This is my life’s work.”

Erik Jones is not off to the best start to the 2026 season. In his first five races, the Legacy Motor Club driver has finished in the top 10 once and has finished outside the top 20 three times. Jones is looking for his first Cup Series win since 2022, when he won the Cook Out Southern 500. In his career, the 29-year-old has earned three Cup Series races and has finished in the top 10 95 times in 325 races.