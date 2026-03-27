Denny Hamlin's mother makes emotional plea after deadly house fire

The Hamlin family continues to navigate unimaginable loss. Now, they’re hoping their story can spark change.

During a Gaston County Board of Commissioners meeting on March 25, Mary Lou Hamlin, the mother of NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, delivered an emotional plea for increased fire funding, nearly three months after a devastating house fire claimed the life of her husband, Dennis.

“Dec. 28 was one of the saddest days of my life,” she said through tears, per Luke Tucker of WBTV. “It was the last time I saw my husband of 52 years, when I pulled him out of our burning home.”

The fire, which occurred at the family’s residence outside Stanley, North Carolina, destroyed the home and resulted in multiple tragedies. In addition to Dennis Hamlin’s passing, two family pets also died, and Mary Lou herself suffered severe burns.

But what has made the loss even more difficult, she said, is what happened, or didn’t happen, during the response: “I didn’t understand at the time that the fire trucks were there but not the water,” she said. “There was no water to put out my house.”

Standing alongside her daughter and local firefighters, Hamlin urged county officials to take action, emphasizing the need for better resources, training and staffing for emergency responders.

“I am advocating for funding to be included in this year’s budget,” she added. “Training on emergency response, additional equipment, staffing. … Just a few of the things needed.”

Her daughter, Lisa Chapman, echoed that sentiment, describing the scene as surreal and heartbreaking: “There’s nothing worse than pulling up to the house on fire and seeing everybody standing in the road. … No water being thrown on the fire,” Chapman said.

A February investigation determined the fire was accidental, originating in a bedroom, though the exact cause remains undetermined. For Denny Hamlin, the tragedy has added a deeply personal layer to an already emotional season.

Just weeks before the fire, he captured his 60th career Cup Series victory at Las Vegas, a moment that brought him to tears as he reflected on his father’s role in his racing journey.

“He’s the one that got me into racing,” Hamlin said at the time. “They made all the sacrifices. … I’m glad he was able to see 60.”

Earlier this month, Hamlin returned to Victory Lane at Las Vegas once again, this time surrounded by his family, including his mother. It was an emotional celebration that carried far more meaning than just another win: “This is a family sport,” Hamlin said. “I know Dad’s still saying, ‘That’s my boy.’”

Now, as the family continues to grieve, Mary Lou Hamlin hopes their loss can lead to something greater. She wants to ensure no other family endures the same heartbreak.