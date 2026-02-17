Denny Hamlin offers to share blame with Justin Allgaier for massive 20-car Daytona 500 wreck

Justin Allgaier took 100 percent of the blame for causing the Lap 124 wreck which collected 20 drivers in the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Denny Hamlin, who was at the heart of the incident, said on Monday’s “Actions Detrimental” that 20 percent of the blame belonged to him.

At the time, Stage 2 was nearing its completion. Allgaier was the leader and Hamlin was running behind him. Allgaier left just enough space for Hamlin to get by, and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver intended to take it and drive by him for the lead. Allgaier threw a late block and the carnage was on. Hamlin admitted the move was aggressive, though, at the same time, he had a massive run coming down the frontstretch and felt Allgaier should have known he was going to be aggressive with stage points on the line.

“Allgaier took 100 percent of the blame; I’ll take 20 of it,” Hamlin said. “I’ll take 20 of it because it was an aggressive move, but it’s coming at the end of the stage. He’s gotta know I’m gonna be aggressive, like, I’m gonna take every run I’m gonna get at the end of a stage because stage points do matter to me. I established very early I wanted to be in the top. It’s why once I cleared the bottom lane, I went right to the top. That’s where I wanted to be to end the stage. I was coming with such a massive run… I made up my mind probably 100 yards or so before I actually went high, I said, ‘I’m going to the outside no matter what,’ because I knew where he had run on the top before that, so I’d knew there’d be enough space.

“It was enough space, obviously, if he didn’t move up, I had outside position, but it probably happened so quickly that it caught him off guard. So, for me, I think my 20 percent is that he probably didn’t have a whole lot of time to react or see that was coming, therefore was late to react to it.”

Denny Hamlin was at the center of the ‘Big One’ in Daytona 500

The Lap 124 wreck served as the “Big One” in the 2026 Daytona 500. It changed the race for many drivers, including Hamlin, who finished a disappointing 31st.

Knowing what he knows now, Hamlin would have acted differently. Rather than attempting to get by Allgaier on the top, he would have been more patient and rode behind him for a few more laps. Then again, that would have had an effect on everyone behind him.

“Had I had it to do all over again, I would have stayed on the 40 [Allgaier],” Hamlin said. “We were running 10 mph faster than him at the time because of the push I got. If I go into the tri-oval and check up for him, does the 12 [Ryan Blaney] just plow into the back of me? Probably not because he’s got a good spotter, he’s good driver, so they can know and plan for that kind of stuff, but it would have caused a huge domino effect had I checked up and not taken it.

“Or I could have just gone to the bottom and probably cleared him with the speed differential that I had. … Again, doing it all over again, had I known what the result was gonna be, I would have just stayed in line there for a few more laps.”