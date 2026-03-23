Denny Hamlin on 23XI moving into NASCAR Big 3 neighborhood: 'Roof is soon to follow'

23XI Racing is making a strong case that the “Big Three” of the NASCAR Cup Series should actually be a “Big Four.” The race team has started the 2026 season as hot as you can be, with Tyler Reddick winning four of six races and Bubba Wallace sitting third in the points standings.

Some might even argue 23XI is already there. 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin said Monday it’s like building a house; only one part is currently missing.

“We’re in the neighborhood,” Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental. “We’ve got the framing up, foundation’s built, sticks are going up, walls — roof is soon to follow.”

23XI Racing has arrived as one of NASCAR’s best teams

At the very least, 23XI is certainly knocking on the door of the Big Three of Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Team Penske. It’s remarkable the discussion is even worth having given that 23XI is just six years into its operation.

Reddick put the team on the map in 2024 when he won the regular season championship. Wallace picked up the team’s first Crown Jewel triumph with his Brickyard 400 win last season. Reddick then opened the 2026 season by becoming the first driver to win the opening three races of a season.

On “The Teardown” following Sunday’s race, Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic discussed 23XI’s place in NASCAR. Gluck said he wasn’t ready to put 23XI over Penske, seen as No. 3 in the Big Three. If it’s about this season only, Hamlin believes he’s wrong.

“If you’re talking about just this year, then he’s wrong. If he’s talking about over the course of the first six [years], he’s right, because we’ve been around for six and Penske’s won more races, they’ve won a couple of championships, at least,” Hamlin said. “So, Jeff is right if we’re talking about since our inception. If we’re talking about 2026, then he’s wrong.”