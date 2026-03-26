Denny Hamlin opens up on his relationship with Joe Gibbs to Kevin Harvick

Denny Hamlin understands how much Joe Gibbs has meant to him on and off the racetrack. While appearing on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Hamlin spoke to Kevin Harvick about his relationship with Gibbs and why it’s so strong.

“I just never will forget when my dad and him were out on pit road,” Hamlin told Harvick. “My dad goes to him, ‘He’s all yours now.’ So that moment was just kind of was like where Joe took over as my at-track dad. He really did.

“I just felt like the relationship with him has grown. I’ve got to know his family quite a bit. I would do anything for him because I know he would do anything he could for me. It’s just been a really strong relationship and a loyalty that will never break.”

Joe Gibbs reacts to Denny Hamlin winning at Las Vegas

Joe Gibbs is the owner and founder of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), and Hamlin has been with the team his entire NASCAR Cup Series career. Hamlin made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2005 but became a full-time driver in 2006. In his career, Hamlin has won 61 races and has earned 379 top-10 finishes in 726 starts.

Earlier this month, Hamlin won the Las Vegas Cup race. During the post-race press conference, Gibbs spoke to reporters about Hamlin earning the win after having a challenging offseason.

“ I think Denny has gone through a process that all of you have seen it. I have seen it. From when he first got here, very shy. You had to push to get him to have a conversation with you,” Gibbs said.

“Obviously went through a lot last year, everything with his parents. To see Mary Lou out there right now, I think this is a big deal for her and the family. I just appreciate them so much. Miss Dennis. He’s been through a lot. Denny seems to have the ability to continue to work through things. Has a way of just really still being very competitive. He stays in a sim, hard work, really after it. I appreciate him so much.”