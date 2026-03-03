Denny Hamlin points out major problems with NASCAR All-Star Race approach: 'First swing and miss'

Last week, NASCAR unveiled the format for the 2026 All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. The reaction to the new format was mixed. Notably, Denny Hamlin didn’t appear to be a fan.

Hamlin expanded on his thoughts during Monday’s “Actions Detrimental” podcast. He called it the first “swing and miss” NASCAR has made since the calendar flipped to 2026, not a fan of the race being split up into segments with every Cup Series driver starting the race.

“I said something on social media about how everyone participates, you get a medal. We gotta make things harder, not easier. This is a society problem, like, why in the hell are 36 cars gonna start the All-Star Race? It should be [a points race]. I don’t know, I’m sure there’s a rhyme and reason,” Hamlin said. “Listen, Dover is not gonna be compelling if it’s a short run, so they had to put it in long runs, like, that’s the only way the track races kind of good. So, they were in a box by the venue.

“I don’t think there was any format they could formulate to make it this All-Star type of thing and the next thing you know, you got a mile track that if you only have 17, 18 cars starting, this thing’s gonna get spread out and be a snoozer, potentially. This was the first swing and miss, no doubt about it, that NASCAR’s had this season.”

The 2026 All-Star Race will be the first to take place at Dover. North Wilkesboro hosted the event from 2023-2025. The historic short track is now a points race, while Dover lost its date. So, NASCAR made the choice to move the All-Star Race to Dover.

Denny Hamlin isn’t a fan of the All-Star Race being at Dover

The 2026 All-Star Race will be a 350-lap event split into segments of 75 laps, 75 laps and 200 laps. The All-Star Open is no more and qualifying results will instead determine the entire field for Segment 1. A new pit crew contest — the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge — will be a part of qualifying. All 36 chartered cars will start the race and the lineup for Segment 2 will be an inversion of Segment 1’s top 26, with the remaining drivers lined up by finish.

In total, 26 drivers will make up the field for the 200-lap Segment 3. The field for the final segment will consist of “2025 and 2026 Cup Series race victors, former Cup Series champions who compete full-time, a Fan Vote winner and remaining drivers based on the lowest combined finishing positions among Segments 1 and 2.” Those 26 drivers will race for a $1 million prize.

Hamlin is skeptical that Dover is going to put on an entertaining show. He called for NASCAR to take the All-Star Race to a different venue in 2027.

“Last segment, 200 laps at Dover? That is gonna feel like a normal race,” Hamlin said. “… The problem is the venue. I am, of course, very against Dover losing a points race but then you ended up having this racetrack because we were so gung ho on give them what they want. ‘OK, Wilkesboro, we’re gonna make that a points race. Dover, you’re the odd man out. Well, that’s gotta be our All-Star Race now.

“Nobody would pick Dover for an All-Star Race. Hopefully, they just fix it for next year and put us back on an All-Star type of track. That ain’t it.”