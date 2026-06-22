Denny Hamlin praises Bubba Wallace, 23 team for developing road course skill set

Bubba Wallace finished P2 at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego on Sunday, securing his best finish of the year. And it could have been a whole lot different, too.

Wallace lost a tire midway through the race and had to serve a two-lap penalty. On the one hand, he might be elated that he was able to drive back through the field to secure a second-place finish. On the other, there’s the what if had the penalty not happened. He might have won.

“Drove straight from 12th or 13th right to P2… drove to the lead,” Denny Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “He was up front. I mean, yeah, that’s impressive stuff. And then I was behind him when the tire fell off. Right away I’m thinking, ‘Oh crap, that’s two laps.’ Damaged splitter, yeah, that’s pretty impressive.”

For now, Bubba Wallace sits in 11th place in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings. He’s got a 67-point cushion on the Chase cut line.

He’s been up and down those standings all year, fading after a tremendous start and then regaining some ground in the last couple weeks. Hamlin explained the ebbs and flows.

“The ride with Bubba, she has some swells and that roller coaster goes up and down, right?” he said. “But this is one that, while you maybe think that hmm, man, I could have won if things would have played out correctly, you’re probably right but you’ve still got to be really happy with the day if you’re him and his team about the resilience of overcoming adversity.”

For Bubba Wallace, finding the right place mentally is half the battle. When he’s in a good frame of mind, results tend to follow.

“That’s what 90% of NASCAR is about is that the race never frickin plays out the way you think it’s going to,” Hamlin said. “And then to go to a road course, something that for a while was not his forte by any means, to be the best qualifying 23XI car, probably the best Toyota, come back for two laps, drive through the field, drive to the lead, then you have the tire, you drive back to the front, it’s like really, really impressive and it’s something that like you’ve got to take your wins when you get ’em.

“And sometimes the wins aren’t actually carrying the trophy. It’s like, man, I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come on road courses. Like I was a legit contender today. I can’t wait to get to Sonoma, you know what I mean? “

Hamlin provided an example from early in his career. A veteran NASCAR executive provided him some good early advice on taking those small wins.

“That’s the only way, because my gosh, Mike Forde told me my rookie year, ‘Denny, if winning is the only thing that brings you happiness you’re going to be one miserable a-hole,'” Hamlin said. “He’s like, ‘You’ve got to find little wins. You have to set goals. You have to understand that, yeah, while you always go to the racetrack thinking, ‘I’m going to win,’ sometimes you have to change your goals to be a little bit more realistic. You’re racing against the best drivers.

“And this is one where I just see for Bubba Wallace and that 23 team they ought to pat themselves on the back of just the resilience and just the skill set that Bubba has gained on these types of racetracks.”