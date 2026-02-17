Denny Hamlin praises Tyler Reddick for Dale Earnhardt Jr.-esque run to win Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin was impressed with Tyler Reddick‘s run to win the 2026 Daytona 500 on Sunday. On the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin discussed how Reddick’s run was similar to what he saw from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“It was just a great job by the 45 (Reddick) keeping the run going,” Denny Hamlin said. “I preach this to those guys all the time. When you get a run, just find a way to keep it going.

“I learned so much from Dale Jr. back in the day, watching him and racing with him on the ability to create the run and then keep that run going for like two laps. …Tyler just really did a great job that final lap of getting the run, and it really kind of started when he got the shove from Riley [Herbst] down the backstretch and just kept it rolling.”

Tyler Reddick got through two wrecks in the final lap to win his first Daytona 500. With the win, Reddick has an early lead in the NASCAR Chase standings, earning 58 points on Sunday.

Denny Hamlin talks about Tyler Reddick’s ‘fantastic’ Daytona 500 victory

Reddick drives for 23XI Racing, a team that is co-owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan. After the race, Hamlin shared his reaction to winning the Daytona 500 as an owner.

“It’s different, but, like, it’s fantastic,” Hamlin said during the post-race press conference. “Certainly, I know the odds of winning here is very, very small, but I also know that this is the most chances I had with five cars, myself, and these four 23XI cars.

“Just after I got crashed for the last time at the end, I was like — all I’m looking at is the scoreboard, how many horses I still got left in the race. To see we had quite a few cars up there for that last restart was fantastic. I knew we had a great shot.”

Overall, it was a strong day for 23XI at Daytona. Along with Reddick winning the race, Herbst finished eighth, and Bubba Wallace finished 10th. Wallace also led the most laps with 40 and won Stage 2.