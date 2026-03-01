Denny Hamlin pressed on Joe Gibbs Racing vs. Chris Gabehart, how it impacts 23XI

Earlier this week, Denny Hamlin shared his full thoughts on the ongoing legal battle between Chris Gabehart/Spire Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, calling it “disappointing.” Hamlin wasn’t willing to dive into the topic when asked Saturday at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

“No, I shared the thoughts I had on it on Monday, why it’s important for these teams to be able to protect their information because there’s honestly no going back,” Hamlin said, via Frontstretch. “If somehow your information gets out, there’s no going back until there’s another new car, and who knows when that will be.”

Hamlin and Gabehart were one of the best driver/crew chief duos in NASCAR during their six seasons together at JGR. Gabehart was elevated to the role as competition director at JGR for the 2025 season. After just one year in the role, Gabehart requested out.

In a lawsuit filed Feb. 19, JGR alleges that Gabehart “embarked on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR—Spire Motorsports.” According to the lawsuit, Gabehart allegedly sought “carte blanche authority over all racing decisions” at JGR and when rebuffed by team owner Joe Gibbs, made known he wanted out.

Gabehart’s last day at JGR was Nov. 10, eight days after the 2025 season came to an end. As is standard when an employee leaves the company, Gabehart was ordered to hand over his computer and JGR conducted a forensic analysis. Through the analysis, JGR allegedly discovered that Gabehart had access to confidential and proprietary information. Gabehart allegedly used his personal cell phone to take photos of his laptop screen “in order to conceal that he was accessing and taking JGR’s confidential information and trade secrets.”

Additionally, a Google Drive was found that had a folder titled “Spire” and a subfolder titled “Past Setups.” Gabehart was found to have had meetings with Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson, which JGR was unaware of. He notified JGR on Dec. 17 that he had been offered a job at Spire, though not as a competition director. Gabehart was later hired as Spire’s chief motorsports officer. The lawsuit states that Gabehart has created damages that exceed $8 million.

The team is also pursuing a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would prohibit Gabehart from performing services for Spire similar to those he provided at JGR for 18 months following Feb. 9, 2026. A judge declined to issue an immediate ruling Friday, instead encouraging both sides to continue discussions through the weekend.

JGR vs. Chris Gabehart, Spire lawsuit: Gabehart takes aim at Joe Gibbs, Ty Gibbs, organizational dysfunction

On Wednesday, Gabehart struck back with a filing in the Western District of North Carolina. The filing painted JGR as a “dysfunctional organizational structure.” Gabehart also alleged that JGR gave “differential treatment” to the No. 54 car manned by Ty Gibbs, the grandson of JGR co-owner Joe Gibbs and the son of JGR co-owner Heather Gibbs.

Gabehart took the competition director position expecting to have “a COO-type role overseeing all competitive operations with autonomy to lead,” according to a portion of the Wednesday filing shared by Matt Weaver of Motorsport. Instead, he claims he was pressured into serving as the crew chief for Ty Gibbs, a role he would assume for nine races during the 2025 season before relinquishing it.

At issue in the JGR lawsuit is the alleged sharing of confidential information. Gabehart noted that the folders existed solely for him to evaluate whether to take a job with Spire. Spire reportedly offered to allow a neutral forensic investigator to review the company’s materials to confirm no JGR information had been transmitted or used by Spire.

Gabehart also said he offered to pay up to $50,000 in JGR legal fees to settle the matter without litigation. Gabehart claimed JGR stopped paying his salary in November as the two sides attempted to work through a separation agreement, though talks eventually broke down.

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.