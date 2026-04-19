Denny Hamlin puts Cody Ware on blast after late spin cost him win at Kansas

Denny Hamlin knows exactly where Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway got away from him. It all came down to Cody Ware, he said after finishing third.

With Hamlin about to take the white flag as the race leader, Ware, running in last place, went for a spin to bring out the first natural caution of the race. The caution meant the race would be decided in overtime. There, it was Tyler Reddick who drove his No. 45 Toyota to victory

Oh what could have been for Hamlin if the race finished naturally: “I need Cody Ware running dead ass last not to wreck,” Hamlin told Motor Racing Network, via Brett Winningham of Speedway Digest.

Hamlin said much of the same in his TV interview with Jamie Little of FOX Sports. Little began the conversation by asking Hamlin why he appeared to be more disappointed than usual.

“It’s Cody Ware, six laps down, wrecking, I don’t know, just add it all up,” Hamlin said.

A frustrating finish in Kansas for Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team.@JamieLittleTV | https://t.co/cgl0V5eMLk pic.twitter.com/u6fZCYzexc — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2026

“I fell for the same move the 5 got me a couple years ago when I was on the inside, so I gotta learn from those mistakes that I’m making and not executing those last few laps.”

This story is developing…