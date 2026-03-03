Denny Hamlin questions how long Corey Day 'experiment' should last after string of mistakes

Another weekend, another incident for Corey Day. It’s the third straight week in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series where he’s been involved in some controversial contact.

This time it came by way of knocking Connor Zilisch out from near the lead in the waning moments at COTA. Zilisch was not happy.

And veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin wondered aloud after the weekend whether Corey Day is running on borrowed time. Already.

“How long does the experiment continue to go?” Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “I mean you’ve seen good runs out of him. I haven’t seen a lot of great runs out of him. You’ve seen more mistakes than you’ve seen great runs. And like when I say mistakes, like big ole blatant mistakes. And every weekend there’s some guys that are upset.”

Ryan Sieg was furious with Corey Day after being spun at Atlanta on Lap 5. It was unnecessary contact and simply not the kind of driving you expect to see from a driver at this level.

Those kind of incidents are becoming all too familiar. Spotter Freddie Kraft noted last week that Corey Day is developing a reputation like Carson Hocevar. Hamlin sees it a little differently.

“It’s very different than Carson Hocevar, right?” Hamlin said. “Like it feels different in the sense of like Carson’s just really, really aggressive and makes contact where Day just makes contact. There’s a difference.”

Many have vouched for Corey Day, who was a star on dirt before coming up the ranks in NASCAR. Kyle Larson is a big fan of the young driver.

But Hamlin wondered if Day’s experience on dirt tracks will actually translate to asphalt. That’s a big question mark, in his mind.

“You also have to put this in perspective,” Hamlin said. “He is really, really young. Has not got a lick of asphalt experience. So is he doing what he should be doing? Or is he running as well as to be expected in this moment? Or is he underperforming? I don’t know the answer to that.

“Because I just, I can’t, it’s hard for me to see what others in the know that have watched him race tons and tons of times know, right? There’s people, a lot of people that would vouch for, ‘Aww, he’s great.’ But is he going to be great on dirt? Or are you saying he’s just a great all-around driver that’s going to be a star in NASCAR? I don’t know.”

Whatever the case, Corey Day is making enemies quickly at the NOAPS level. Zilich called Day an ‘absolute hack’ this weekend.

Hamlin thinks a decision is coming at some point. Can Day continue to be behind the wheel driving like he’s currently driving?

“You’re asking someone that has been doing dirt his whole life to, ‘Hey, come over here and do this and show us how great you are,'” Hamlin said. “And it’s just, it’s probably a lot to take in. So I guess maybe you’ve got a little more patience.

“But I think by the end of the year you’re going to have to see something. There’s going to have to be less mistakes and more running up front, especially in that car. We know that car with any experienced, good driver in it is going to be running up front, winning races.”