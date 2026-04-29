Denny Hamlin questions if RCR’s latest crew chief change will fix Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin isn’t pretending to have all the answers when it comes to Kyle Busch and the latest shakeup at Richard Childress Racing. However, he does recognize the pattern.

Reacting on Actions Detrimental to RCR’s decision to move Andy Street into the crew chief role for the No. 8 team, Hamlin offered a candid, yet somewhat skeptical take on what the change really means.

“Oh shit, really? Has Andy Street been on that car?” Hamlin said. “I feel like these guys are on and off. This has got to be their 12th or 15th crew chief. RCR, they make lots of crew chief changes.”

As Hamlin mentioned, that history is hard to ignore. For an organization searching for answers amid a difficult 2026 season, the move signals urgency, but also raises questions about whether another change atop the pit box will truly fix deeper issues: “Got to do something. So, might as well bite the bullet, I guess,” Hamlin added.

Alas, that’s the reality facing RCR right now. After a slow start to the season, Busch and the No. 8 team have struggled to find consistent speed, a frustrating trend for a two-time Cup Series champion still chasing his first win since 2023.

While a top-10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway offered a small boost, it hasn’t changed the overall trajectory. Even Hamlin acknowledged the uncertainty behind the scenes.

“As Kyle Busch would say, ‘I don’t know what the hell I’m talking about,’” he said. “Because I just don’t know. I don’t know the inner-workings of their team, or where the weak spots are or anything like that.”

Per usual with Hamlin, that honesty stands out. While outside observers can point to results, or lack thereof, the true issues within a race team are often far more complex. Still, Hamlin believes the organization is clearly searching for something.

“We’ve said they’re searching and they’re going to search on top of the pit box right now,” he said. “And that might be it. I don’t know.”

For RCR, the hope is that pairing Busch with Street, a veteran with more than two decades of experience, can provide some stability and direction down the stretch. But as Hamlin’s reaction suggests, there are no guarantees.

Sometimes, a change is just a change. Other times, it’s the start of something more. Right now, even those closest to the sport aren’t quite sure which one this will be.