Denny Hamlin questions NASCAR decision to throw late caution for brake rotor at Martinsville

Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway largely ran caution free. But on Lap 311, a caution for debris came out. Ty Dillon had a broken brake rotor on pit road, and NASCAR decided to put the race under the yellow flag.

It was unknown if there was actually any debris on the racetrack itself, though the FOX Sports broadcast team was convinced there was. Denny Hamlin said Monday that he wasn’t surprised to see TV pushing for a caution in that moment.

“No, I didn’t know that there was any. I just thought it was about that time in the race to put it out,” Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental. “… Did TV talk them into it? That’s usually how it goes. ‘Surely, there’s got to be debris out there.’ The TV starts it and when they really want a caution, they’ll start to say, ‘I don’t know, there’s got to be debris. Look at all that damage. There’s stuff all over that racetrack.'”

That caution had a massive impact on the race. Chase Elliott was short-pitting the stage, having come down pit road on Lap 261. Hamlin, who dominated the race to that point, had just retaken the lead from Elliott before the caution came out. That caution gave Elliott the break he was looking for, bringing him even with Hamlin. Two more restarts would ensure, Elliott getting back in front of Hamlin and holding him off to win at Martinsville.

Hamlin wouldn’t definitively say there wasn’t debris on the racetrack. However, had the race seen more cautions to that point, he isn’t convinced the yellow flag would have been thrown.

Denny Hamlin sounds off on late caution at Martinsville

“I’m not saying there wasn’t debris because I’m uninformed here on Monday,” Hamlin said. “But there was a broken brake rotor, there’s a broken brake rotor on pit lane, it more than likely happened on the racetrack, so you would think it’s on the racetrack somewhere. But typically, you find it first, see it, is it in the groove, and then you make the call. Again, if there were many cautions through that race, you probably let that go. I’m telling you, that’s just human nature no matter who’s pressing the button up there, races that are going long, lots of cautions, there gonna be more lenient to let it go in the end. Ones that don’t have a lot of cautions, it’s if we can get a break, let’s get a break. That’s how it’s always been.

“It’s a lot better than it used to be, for sure. I’m not delegitimizing this yellow, but I just know when we think about strategy, I always tell my team, ‘Pay attention to how the race is going. If the race is littered with cautions, by the end of the race, they’re gonna be sick of throwing cautions because they’re gonna be up against the TV window, they’re probably not gonna throw a caution for someone scraping the wall. If this thing goes green like a motherf*cker, and it’s starting to be boring and someone scrapes the wall, they’re throwing the yellow.’ That’s the way it goes, so be aware of that when you’re doing your strategy.”

Hamlin made clear that the caution for debris wasn’t the reason the race got away from him. He and his team didn’t execute down the stretch, ruining what was shaping up to be a perfect day at Martinsville.

“There’s no excuses on that. The race was lost on our door number, not because somebody did something great,” Hamlin said. “We just didn’t do a great job executing on the last pit stop. I did a horrible job on the restart. You add it all up, and you gotta be perfect in these races. We weren’t perfect. We were close to it, just not exactly perfect.”