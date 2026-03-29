Denny Hamlin dominated the first half of the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville in the NASCAR Cup Series, only to see the win slip away late. Chase Elliott beat him out, holding him off in the final 80 laps or so to secure the win.

Hamlin admitted there wasn’t much he could do after a pit strategy call from Elliott that worked out to perfection. Elliott held the track position thanks to a timely caution, and Hamlin simply couldn’t catch him. He said there wasn’t much he could have done differently.

“No, he did a good job of controlling the pace there,” Hamlin told FS1’s Jamie Little after the race. “It just really came from that bad restart that I had beside the 1. Just not much really I could have done there. Felt like we gave it our all.”

Elliott made up considerable ground on Denny Hamlin and the rest of the field by pitting early in the final stage. Most cars opted to try to split the stage; Elliott was ready to stop twice, an admitted “gamble.”

But things worked out just right for him, much to the chagrin of Denny Hamlin. A rotor on the track caused a caution for debris. And Elliott was in prime position out front.

He led 84 laps of the 400-lap race; Hamlin led 292. That pushed Hamlin into the top five all time for laps led at Martinsville, going over the 3,000 mark.

After the race, Denny Hamlin was looking at his car. He seemed to think he might have had an issue in the final chase.

“I thought I had a loose wheel. We’ll check it out,” Hamlin said. “Just felt similar to Darlington in the back. So we’ll check it out here, but just thought the wheel was loose on that last run. But either way we got … these are just some of the races that get away from you in your career, and this certainly is one of them.”

In any case, Denny Hamlin secured a second-place finish. His average position in the last four races is 4.75, including a win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.