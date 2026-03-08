Denny Hamlin reacts after notching first top-five finish of year in NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix

Ryan Blaney won the Straight Talk Wireless 500 on Sunday evening, taking home the hardware at Phoenix Raceway. But for Denny Hamlin it was also a pretty successful day.

Despite coming quite slowly out of a pit stop midway through the race, Hamlin managed to overcome some wobbles to finish in fifth place. It was his first top-five finish of the season.

“Yeah just fringe top three to four car all day, that’s kind of all we had,” Denny Hamlin said after the race. “The 20 (of Christopher Bell) and the 12 (of Blaney) were obviously standouts there. But yeah, great job by our Bob’s Furniture Camry. Just need to be a little better. There’s not much else you can say.”

Regardless, it was a nice result for the driver of the No. 11 car. He had chances late in the race to make a push, but cars got stacked up in front of him and Hamlin couldn’t break through to chase the leaders in the final 10 laps.

Denny Hamlin was encouraged by the performance, though. He was ready to get in the lab and break things down.

“We’ll download, figure out how we can be a little better, but it seemed like a couple of our teammates were really good there that we can learn from,” he said. “Good top five, and we’ll move on.”

Denny Hamlin records best finish of 2026

It hasn’t been the best start to the season for Denny Hamlin, who is coming off an offseason marred by tragedy. He lost his father to a house fire just a few months ago.

Entering the day, Hamlin checked in at No. 23 in the points standings. He had earned 60 points from the first three races, putting him one point behind Kyle Busch and one point ahead of Bell.

There’s been a clear upward trajectory for Hamlin this season, though. He finished 31st in the Daytona 500 before finishing 13th at Atlanta and 10th at COTA. Now, with a top-five finish in the bag, Denny Hamlin will be actively hunting career win No. 61.