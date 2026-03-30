Denny Hamlin reacts to Bubba Wallace bulldozing Carson Hocevar at Martinsville, accuses Spire driver of 'd*** move'

Denny Hamlin understands why Bubba Wallace drove into Carson Hocevar at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville on Sunday. On this week’s episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin shared his thoughts on the incident that led to Wallace’s day ending early.

“It seemed like he was frustrated and wasn’t running as good as he was expecting to run,” Denny Hamlin said about Bubba Wallace. “He mentioned it compared to where he was on Saturday; why all of a sudden is Sunday not going as planned.

“That and it’s typically a d*** move if everyone’s restarting into Turn 1… On a restart, everyone’s got to check up for the corner. If you’re in Row 8, you’re checking up for the entry of one sooner than you normally would. …Carson’s says I’m going to go three-wide on a restart in Martinsville to the bottom. It’s not illegal, it’s just a d***move. He was trying to take advantage of the guys that were checking up for the corner, and Bubba didn’t like it. He says, ‘I’m going to run into your ass.’ He ran into his ass and wrecked himself.”

Bubba Wallace reacts to Carson Hocevar incident

It was not the best decision by Wallace because the crash led to him dropping multiple spots in the NASCAR Chase standings/Cup points. After the race, Wallace said he didn’t intend to run through Carson Hocevar, as he “misjudged the center of the corner.”

“I think if he had to do it all over again, and if he knew the result, then sure,” Hamlin said when asked if Wallace should not have run through Hocevar and just tried to have a strong finish. “He’s thinking the result, he’s just going to knock the 77 up the f***ing racetrack, get him back, and keep going. But the problem was once he got him up, he just kept going, and it was just a huge pile up.”

Because of the incident, Wallace dropped from third in the NASCAR Chase standings/Cup points to 11th. The good news about that is that Wallace is in a tie for Cup points (206) with Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, and Chris Buescher, so a good run in the next race will get him back on track.