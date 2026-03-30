Denny Hamlin reacts to late contact with Ryan Blaney at Martinsville

Denny Hamlin gave an interesting answer when he was asked about the late contract he made with Ryan Blaney at Martinsville. While speaking to reporters after the race, Hamlin was asked if he agreed with Blaney saying that the move Hamlin made that caused the contact was unnecessary.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t disagree,” Denny Hamlin said, per Toby Christie of Sports Illustrated. The incident happened with 67 laps remaining in the 400-lap race. As Hamlin and Ryan Blaney were battling for third, Hamlin pushed Blaney into the frontstretch wall off Turn 4. When it was all said and done, Blaney battled back and earned a P6 finish.

“From my seat, I feel like it’s (contact is) unnecessary,” Blaney said about the contact with Hamlin, per Chris Knight of Catchfence. “I don’t feel like I kind of got pinched. I feel like I just got driven into the fence. But I think everyone’s gonna have differing opinions on it. Obviously, in my seat seemed like it was overkill, but I don’t know. I’m sure he doesn’t think the same.”

Hamlin knows the contract he made with Blaney didn’t need to happen, but he was looking to win his second race of the season. Despite leading the race for 292 laps, Hamlin finished second behind Chase Elliott.

Denny Hamlin is next to Ryan Blaney in the standings

“He did a good job to control the pace there,” Hamlin said about Elliott. “Just really came from that bad restart I had beside the one. Not much really I could have done there. Felt like we gave it our all.”

Hamlin was also asked about a possible issue he had with his No. 11 Toyota. “I thought I had a loose wheel,” he said. “We’ll check it out. Just felt similar to Darlington in the back. We’ll check it out here. Just thought the wheel was loose on the last run. Either way, these are just some of the races that get away from you in your career. This one is certainly one of them.”

Hamlin and Blaney are currently battling for second place in the NASCAR Chase standings/Cup points. Blaney is currently second behind Tyler Reddick with 271 points, and Hamlin is right behind him with 259.