Denny Hamlin reacts to Alex Bowman vertigo absence, Anthony Alfredo performance at Phoenix

Alex Bowman, who removed himself from the March 1 race at COTA not feeling well inside his No. 48 Chevrolet, missed Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway after being diagnosed with vertigo. Bowman had to watch from the sidelines as Anthony Alfredo filled in for him at Phoenix.

Denny Hamlin has been there before. He missed four races in 2013 with a L1 compression fracture. Hamlin knows how difficult it is watching someone else put on your fire suit and get inside your race car. He imagines it was the same feeling for Bowman.

“This Alex thing, I don’t know, like, do we know whether the reason he got out of the car [last week] is connected to this week’s vertigo or not? … Seems like something’s connected. I hope he gets better,” Hamlin said Monday on Actions Detrimental. “I’ve been there in the sense of having to watch someone else — listen, this is not like you’re a basketball player, and you’re injured and on the bench and there’s a new guy out there in the starting five. The guy is wearing your jersey, you know what I mean?

“The guy is wearing your jersey, and he wears his hair the same as you. It’s like a clone of you because in a car, you don’t see the person, you just see the helmet, the gloves, you see the car. Trust me, it’s very weird as a driver seeing someone else in your suit and in your car. It’s wild and it’s certainly not pleasant.”

Bowman had a capable replacement in Alfredo, who competes full-time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and serves as Hendrick Motorsports’ sim driver. Understandably, Alfredo struggled but did climb his way into the top 10 before getting caught up in a wreck. He finished 33rd in what Hamlin called a “tough ask” for him.

Alex Bowman missed Phoenix, unclear when he will return

“Tough ask for Anthony,” Hamlin said. “I mean, he is the sim driver over there at Hendrick, and he runs so many Cup laps. He probably has more laps in a Cup car than some of their Cup drivers because of all the sim laps he runs on a weekly basis. Tough ask for Anthony but probably the most qualified to do it based on being very familiar with the team. He probably communicates with the team on the regular of giving them feedback on their setups.

“But, I mean, struggled like you would think. I don’t think there was anything shocking there. Unfortunately, got caught up in that wreck.”

It’s unclear when or if Bowman will return to competition in 2026. Bowman already put himself in a hole as far as Chase contention goes after finishing 23rd or worse in the first three races of the season. If Bowman returns and even gets back to his average performance, Hamlin doesn’t think it will be enough for him to make The Chase.

“I think if you took his median performance over the regular season, you would say that it’s over. If he comes back and runs better this his averages, I think he could make it,” Hamlin said. “If it’s normal Alex, I think he’s gonna have a very tough time making the playoffs. If he comes back, and he runs up front, which means you gotta get a lot of stage points, and he’s gonna need to probably win a race, then I think he has a shot.

“Simply put, a lot of points can be made up. You can’t just finish good; he’s gonna have to run good and finish good. There is a difference.”