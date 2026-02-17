Denny Hamlin reacts to becoming Daytona 500 champion as 23XI Racing co-owner: 'Certainly makes up for the sting'

Denny Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 champion as a driver. After Sunday’s 68th running of the Great American Race, Hamlin is now a Daytona 500 champion as a team owner.

Hamlin continues to build out his Daytona 500 legacy. With his career winding down behind the wheel, the opportunity exists for him to capture more accolades as an owner for 23XI Racing. Sunday was quite gratifying for Hamlin, one of the first to congratulate Tyler Reddick on his victory.

“It’s great,” Hamlin said on Monday’s Actions Detrimental. “It certainly makes up for the sting of the race. The day was more good than bad. … They told me when I crossed the line. … The first thing I was thinking was, ‘I wonder how that happened?’ … He created a run. He created a run, and I looked at how he got that run through [Turns] 3 and 4, and I was very proud. I was very, very proud.”

Denny Hamlin ‘very proud’ of Tyler Reddick

Reddick led one lap in the Daytona 500, and it was the one that counted the most. Reddick ran fourth down the backstretch on the final lap, with 23XI teammate Riley Herbst behind him. Reddick got a run coming into Turn 3 and it appeared as if Zane Smith backed off race leader Chase Elliott to gain some momentum. Rather than push Smith, Reddick shot to the outside before crossing over to the bottom down the frontstretch, passing Elliott to take the checkered flag.

Last year, 23XI took a step back as a team from a performance standpoint. Notably, Reddick, who won the 2024 regular season championship, went winless. Perhaps the lawsuit against NASCAR played a role, serving as a potential distraction throughout the season. While Hamlin can’t be certain if it affected the organization or not, a result like Sunday certainly provided a much-needed boost.

“I can’t speak to the guys in the shop and how last year maybe affected them or not. I just know they did their jobs, they were very supportive of us, our staff stuck with us through all the uncertainty,” Hamlin said. “We did our best to give everyone the security that no matter what, you’re gonna be here. Everyone who didn’t have a work contract, we gave a work contract to in the middle of last year to secure them for at least 12 months past the lawsuit.

“We did our best to make sure everyone was taken care of, and they stuck it out with us. But now, certainly, I’m sure a weight is lifted off them. They know the race team is gonna be around for the long haul and when you have results like this, it certainly makes things a lot easier from our standpoint.”