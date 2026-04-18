Denny Hamlin reacts to Christian Eckes wreck ending Corey Heim chances at $500K

The ending of Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol left plenty of debate. Denny Hamlin didn’t shy away from weighing in.

Speaking on Actions Detrimental, Hamlin reacted to the late-race incident between Christian Eckes and Corey Heim that ultimately ended Heim’s chance at a $500,000 payday in the Triple Truck Challenge.

“Maybe I was biased, but I was like, ‘What the hell? You wrecked him on purpose,’” Hamlin said. “I only say that because I knew that Corey had gotten into him once for sure.”

The incident came after a heated on-track battle between the two drivers, with both trading positions and contact in the closing laps. From Hamlin’s perspective, the buildup made the eventual wreck feel inevitable, even if it wasn’t intentional.

“I thought, ‘Oh, he got him again… he’s going to be pissed,’” Hamlin added. “I didn’t know he was going to be that pissed.”

Despite the chaos, Hamlin ultimately credited both drivers for how they handled the aftermath.

“It seemed like they both kind of brushed it off as a misjudgment,” he said. “Corey took it well. I certainly would have not reacted the way he did. He’s far more mature in that situation than I am.”

Alas, the stakes made the moment even bigger. Heim entered the race with a chance to win NASCAR’s Triple Truck Challenge bonus, which could have paid out $500,000. After already earning $150,000 with previous wins, the Bristol race represented a potential $350,000 swing, all of which disappeared in an instant following the wreck.

Meanwhile, Eckes, for his part, immediately owned the mistake.

“It sucked, for sure,” Eckes said after the race. “They deserved to win half a million bucks today and I took that away from them. … It wasn’t intentional.”

He explained the contact came while trying to clear Heim and get back in line. He acknowledged he misjudged the move in a tight racing groove where track position is critical.

“I shouldn’t have turned in until I knew I was completely clear,” Eckes admitted.

Moreover, Hamlin also pointed to the broader context surrounding Eckes. He noted the pressure of trying to regain form after a difficult stretch in his career.

“He hadn’t had a great year. … You’re not running as good as you were,” Hamlin said. “It was probably very frustrating.”

In the end, the moment served as a reminder of just how quickly things can unravel at a short track like Bristol. Tempers flare and split-second decisions carry massive consequences: “A great race,” Hamlin concluded, even if it came with a costly ending.