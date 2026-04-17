Denny Hamlin reacts to eye-opening Ryan Blaney pit stop stat, explains why crew isn't changing

For as fast as Ryan Blaney has been to start the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, one glaring issue continues to hold the No. 12 team back, and that’s their performance on pit road. According to Denny Hamlin, the situation may not be as simple as swapping personnel.

Speaking on Actions Detrimental, Hamlin addressed the eye-opening stat that has followed Blaney in recent weeks, that they have more than 80 positions lost on pit road this season, accounting for roughly 30 more than any other driver in the field.

At first glance, it’s alarming. But Hamlin offered a different perspective: “He doesn’t have the worst ranked pit crew,” Hamlin said. “The issue is he’s running up front, so you have way more error to lose spots than you do gain spots.”

Alas, that context matters. Blaney has consistently been among the fastest drivers on the track, frequently running inside the top five and leading laps. In those positions, even a slightly slow stop can result in multiple lost spots, while gains are much harder to come by.

Still, the results have been difficult to ignore. From Bristol to earlier races this season, Blaney has repeatedly seen strong runs compromised by inconsistent pit stops, a trend that has drawn criticism from across the NASCAR garage, including voices like Kevin Harvick.

But internally, the mindset appears steady: “If they had better people, or they had guys that they believed in more, they would put them on the car,” Hamlin explained. “It’s clear that personnel believes that this is going to be the best team.”

In other words, this isn’t a group lacking belief, but they’re a group being developed. Blaney himself has described the crew as young, and Hamlin echoed that sentiment, noting that the organization is betting on long-term growth over short-term fixes.

“When he says they’re young, they just need reps, obviously they’ve seen enough in pit stop practice to say, ‘It might be a rocky start, but we feel by the summer and fall, when it really matters, these guys are going to haul ass.’ I’m telling you, that’s what they’re thinking,” Hamlin added.

However, that patience is now being tested. According to a report from Bob Pockrass, Team Penske has begun making minor adjustments, including swapping a jackman with Josh Berry’s team in hopes of stabilizing performance.

Whether that move provides immediate results remains to be seen. What’s clear is that Blaney’s speed isn’t the issue. If anything, it’s the reason the problem is so magnified.

“It’s fortunate for us and the viewers that he’s not ringing off 8.5’s every race,” Hamlin joked, regarding Blaney’s slower pit stops, “Because he’d be leading a shit-ton of laps.”

For now, the No. 12 team is walking a fine line. They’re trusting the process while knowing every lost second on pit road could be the difference between winning and finishing second.