Denny Hamlin reacts to horsepower impact on quality of NASCAR racing at Phoenix

NASCAR‘s increased horsepower for cars was on full display over the weekend at Phoenix. And Denny Hamlin said he could definitely tell the difference.

It was actually the second time the improved horsepower has been available to drivers, he said. The first during a points scoring race, though.

“This is the first one,” Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “Bowman Gray. I could feel it at Bowman Gray. But I definitely thought that Phoenix was one I could tell, as well.”

The racing was quite compelling throughout the day. There were a record number of lead changes at Phoenix, with drivers able to make passes when their setup was on point.

For his part, Denny Hamlin was a fan. He liked what the new horsepower brought.

“I thought the racing was good,” he said. “I mean I don’t know how it looked on TV. I haven’t kind of downloaded the race and kind of looked at it yet. But I felt within my view that there was passing going on inside of the top five. And that’s, it really is hard at that racetrack.”

That had been a common complaint with Phoenix. Denny Hamlin would know it after his championship dreams ended there last year after he lost valuable track positioning on a late pit stop and tire call.

“We’ve known Phoenix, remember, the whole reason we were moving away from Phoenix is the championship race, the racing is stale there,” Hamlin said. “It’s not very good. I thought from what I could see there were comers and goers. What I liked about it is that if your car was good, your crew chief did a good job putting the right setup in and you drove it right, you’re going to drive to the front. And that’s what happened.”

Denny Hamlin himself finished in fifth, his first top-five finish of the season. But there were some question marks about how the extra horsepower might have impacted tire wear.

Brad Keselowski breaks down tire impact

While Denny Hamlin mostly addressed how the racing felt on the extra horsepower, Brad Keselowski broke down how it impacted the tires. He felt there was additional wear due to the extra horsepower.

“I think it made the cars drive different,” Keselowski said. “You add a little more entry speed to the corners and it’s a little harder on the tires. A stock car weighs 4,000 pounds, almost. And if it enters the corner going, say, five miles an hour faster, that’s a lot more stress on the tires. It’s every straightaway, so it’s twice a lap. I think that does something to the tires.”

Keselowski also had another observation about the nature of the blow tires in NASCAR’s top level over the weekend. He pointed it out on the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

“I think that probably played into what you saw in the race, you saw a lot of blown tires. I thought it was interesting most of them were right fronts,” he said. “I think maybe (Chase) Briscoe blew a right rear, but most of them were right fronts. And the cars, like the performance window is right before the tire blows. So you’re like, ‘How do we get as close to this as we can?’ And when you have a field of 37 cars I think we had on Sunday, it kind of goes without saying that one guy’s going to guess a little too close.”