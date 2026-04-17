Denny Hamlin reacts to Kyle Larson narrowly beating him off pit road, potentially race-changing impact at Bristol

For Denny Hamlin, Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway may have ultimately been decided in a place fans rarely focus on. Pit road was the crux.

Speaking on Actions Detrimental, Hamlin pointed to a crucial sequence where Kyle Larson narrowly beat him off pit road. That moment, he believes, could have completely altered the outcome of the race.

“What does that change?” Hamlin asked. “I would now control the restart. I’m on the top. I just told you that wins 90% of the time.”

At Bristol, track position is everything, especially late. The outside lane on restarts has proven to be the preferred groove, often allowing the leader to dictate the pace and control the race. For Hamlin, missing out on that advantage was significant.

“No matter how my car was, I’m controlling that restart, I like my chances,” he added. “It’s such a defining moment, it comes down to that.”

The battle itself was razor-thin. Hamlin described a tense, door-to-door drag race down pit road, where both drivers were walking a fine line between maximizing speed and avoiding a costly penalty.

“I only saw him when I merged back on. I just knew we were door-to-door going through the corner,” Hamlin added. “I’m trying to run my lights, but I can’t. I can’t let him force me, which he wasn’t. He was running the proper line.”

Alas, pit road at Bristol presents a unique challenge, particularly with how speed is measured through timing lines. Drivers who dip lower entering the corners can gain an advantage, but risk exceeding the limit if they misjudge it.

“I don’t have a really good gauge because the lower you go in the corners at Bristol on pit road, the faster your speeds are going to register,” Hamlin explained. “So if you run 10 lights on the normal line, if you cut lower and run 10 lights, you’re going to the back. You’re going to the back.”

That dynamic created a high-stakes chess match between the two veterans. It pushed each to the limit without crossing it.

“I’m grinding on his door to try to like, make sure I use all the space around the radius that I can,” Hamlin stated. “I just knew when we were going into that last section, nose-to-nose, and I’m like, are we going to bait each other into both speeding? What’s going to happen here?”

In the end, Larson edged ahead. Hamlin tipped his cap in his own way.

“We both just barely gassed at the end,” he said. “He had bigger nuts than I did for the first time in his life.”

While the race ultimately went to Ty Gibbs, Hamlin’s reflection underscores just how pivotal those split-second moments can be. At Bristol, it wasn’t just about who was fastest on the track, but who was boldest on pit road.