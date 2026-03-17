Denny Hamlin reacts to Kyle Larson winning Las Vegas O'Reilly race, expected Corey Day to 'give us all the bird'

Kyle Larson won his 18th career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race this past Saturday, piloting the No. 88 Chevrolet to Victory Lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson has had some truly dominant runs in the NOAPS; this wasn’t one of them, Denny Hamlin said.

Speaking Monday on “Actions Detrimental,” Hamlin described Larson’s victory in the Sin City as a “shocker.” He didn’t believe Larson had anywhere near the best car in the field.

“I think it is a shocker,” Hamlin said. “He did not lead until the very end of the race and nor did I think he was the fastest. … Watching it, I actually thought he had the third best, maybe second best JRM car.”

Larson took the lead on Lap 154-of-200, crossing the start-finish line 2.557 seconds ahead of fellow Cup Series regular Chase Briscoe. Larson had a fast car, for sure. Hamlin, however, was more impressed by Larson’s protégé, Corey Day.

Denny Hamlin gave big-time praise to Corey Day while discussing Kyle Larson Las Vegas win

Day has received criticism from Hamlin and others for his driving style. The dirt racing phenom is very much learning on the go in stock car racing, and there have been multiple run-ins this season with JRM drivers.

Day has quietly continued to produce despite the noise. He led nine laps and finished eighth at Las Vegas. Day has four consecutive top-10 finishes and currently sits seventh in the points standings.

Hamlin kept it real about Day. He thought he was gonna win at Las Vegas and give everyone the middle finger.

“We gotta call this pretty much straight — Corey Day was damn fast and up until the end of the race, I thought he was gonna f*cking win it and give us all the bird,” Hamlin said. “I’m watching saying, ‘Well, he woke up. Somebody lit a fire under him.’ You gotta call it correct if we’re gonna criticize him, we gotta call a spade a spade when he goes out there and runs a really good race like he did this weekend.”