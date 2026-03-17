Denny Hamlin reacts to massive points jump after Las Vegas win, Shane van Gisbergen downswing

Denny Hamlin is right back in the championship picture. Still, he knows just how quickly things can change in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin reflected on the impact of his Las Vegas win, which dramatically cut into his early-season points deficit.

“We’re moving up,” Hamlin said. “It just shows how much a win can put you right back in the picture… nearly half is gone.”

Just weeks ago, Hamlin found himself more than 120 points behind the leader in Tyler Reddick. Now, that gap has been trimmed to roughly 70, underscoring how valuable a single victory can be under NASCAR’s current format.

The win also slightly reshaped Hamlin’s outlook on early-season standout in his 23XI wheelman in Reddick. While Reddick has been one of the sport’s most consistent and impressive drivers to start the year, Hamlin admitted the gap may not be as insurmountable as it once appeared.

“Maybe I need to back up the truck a little bit on, ‘He’s a guaranteed lock for top three,’” Hamlin added. “But he’s still having a really good start to the season.”

While Hamlin surged forward, it was a different story for Shane van Gisbergen and Trackhouse Racing. Hamlin pointed to a noticeable drop in performance for the organization at Las Vegas, where both van Gisbergen and teammate Ross Chastain struggled to stay competitive.

“When you go from fifth to sixteenth, that’s like going from tenth to thirty-fifth,” Hamlin said, regarding SVG’s drop in the point standings. “It just seemed like Trackhouse was not dialed this weekend.”

Rather than placing blame on the drivers, Hamlin emphasized the role of team setup in the Next Gen era, where Trackhouse is learning that even small miscalculations can have major consequences.

“If Ross is going a lap down, I’m sorry, they missed it,” he added. “Ross didn’t miss it this weekend. SVG didn’t miss this weekend. This was a team thing.”

Moreover, Hamlin explained how modern simulation tools can sometimes lead teams in the wrong direction, especially given how tightly grouped the field is with the current car: “Your simulation program says, ‘Your setup needs to be this.’ You run it, you go to the racetrack and it’s like, ‘Nope,’” he said.

As the season continues, Hamlin’s resurgence serves as a reminder of how quickly momentum can swing. Both for drivers climbing the standings, and teams trying to find the right setup in one of NASCAR’s more competitive eras.