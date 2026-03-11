Denny Hamlin reacts to NASCAR Cup Series points standings after Phoenix

With just four races in the books in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, you might think it’s not worth taking a look at the points standings. Denny Hamlin, however, is paying close attention to them and checked them on his travel back home from Phoenix Raceway.

“I am, I definitely am,” Hamlin said Monday on Actions Detrimental. “On the ride home, I’m looking at the points standings. I love it.”

Points are more important this season with The Chase back in place. No longer can you win a single race and qualify for the 10-race postseason; you have to finish in the top-16 in points after 2026 regular season races.

It was tough to get a complete understanding of where every team was at after three races, with two on superspeedways and another on a road course. That should change in the coming weeks, Hamlin believes.

Denny Hamlin explains why upcoming schedule is important in points race

“The points standings are not different than they were last year other than for the guys that win,” Hamlin said. “The difference is there’s no two sets of points standings, so where are you on playoff points. All we’re looking at now is regular season, so we see how tight the field is and it will continue to be tight until the next two, three weeks when tracks like Phoenix — what it does is it really allows people to stack up big points.

“On superspeedways, the stage points are spread out all over the place because of cars moving back and forth. It’s hard to get stage points and win races. Same with road courses. … But here’s Phoenix, Vegas and these tracks coming up, you’re gonna see people winning stages and winning races. So, there’s gonna be big jumps in points. I think we earned 15 stage points yesterday. That’s a status quo good day for us.”

Tyler Reddick currently has a 60-point advantage over second-place Ryan Blaney. Bubba Wallace is occupying the third spot. The top-three should be something to watch as the season goes on, as Hamlin said the champion will more than likely come from one of those three seeds in The Chase.

“I definitely feel as though the champion will come from there just from the head start they have,” Hamlin said. “I don’t know, it’s been such a long since we have run The Chase, which is 10 weeks for the championship, and by far the average finishes for the Next Gen era is higher than what it was back in those days. So, maybe you can win it from fourth or fifth. I don’t know, but the goal is to get in the top-three. You get in the top-three, you got a real shot.”

Sitting 12th in the points standings, Hamlin has some ground to make up. The 45-year-old is still searching for his first Cup Series championship.