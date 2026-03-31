Denny Hamlin reacts to Ross Chastain staying out during final Martinsville pit stop: 'He ran like ass all day

Denny Hamlin didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Ross Chastain’s late-race strategy at Martinsville. However, he also made it clear the gamble made perfect sense given the circumstances.

During the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin was asked about Chastain staying out during the final round of pit stops, a move that briefly put the No. 1 car out front despite a lack of speed throughout the race.

In true Hamlin fashion, his response was blunt: “Well, he ran like ass all day. What else is he going to do?” Hamlin said. “I mean, when you’re struggling, when you’re not running great, you’re just trying to do everything you can.”

While the delivery was classic Hamlin, the breakdown that followed highlighted the strategic logic behind the decision. Chastain and the Trackhouse team weren’t racing from a position of strength, as they were trying to steal track position in a race where passing was at a premium. By staying out, the hope was simple, being that they wanted to catch a timely caution and flip the race on its head.

“What he’s hoping for is that he can somehow get out there, control the race for a few laps,” Hamlin explained. “He knows he’s not going to hold the lead. He’s just hoping that we go 30 laps. Then, caution comes out. Boom, he just gained 15, 20 positions from wherever he was.”

It’s a classic short-track dice roll, one that mirrors the strategy that ultimately worked for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team. Instead of settling for a mid-pack finish, Chastain’s team opted to create an opportunity, even if the odds were slim. As Hamlin noted, the alternative wasn’t exactly promising.

“He’s probably thinking, ‘Well, we ain’t gone anywhere all day. Let’s just do this and see what happens,’” Hamlin added.

In the end, the move didn’t deliver a breakthrough result, but it also didn’t cost them much. Hamlin pointed out that Chastain essentially ended up in a similar position, with the potential upside far outweighing the risk.

All told, that reality speaks to a larger issue for Trackhouse Racing right now. As Hamlin has noted in recent weeks, the organization simply hasn’t had the speed to compete consistently with the sport’s top teams.

While Shane van Gisbergen has maximized his equipment and even outperformed his teammates at times, Chastain and the No. 1 group have been searching for answers. And when you’re in that position, strategy becomes your best weapon: “It was a good strategic move on their part,” Hamlin added.

Even if it didn’t pay off, it was a necessary swing. One that reflected where Trackhouse currently stands as they look to claw their way back into contention.