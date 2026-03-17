Denny Hamlin reacts to Taylor Gray, Sheldon Creed Las Vegas incident, compares it to Chase Elliott Martinsville situation

Taylor Gray and Sheldon Creed came together going for the lead on Lap 148 of Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Creed made contact with Gray, who got sideways and made hard contact with the outside wall. Gray’s day, just like that, was done.

Denny Hamlin watched the incident back and said it reminded him of his run-in with Chase Elliott in 2017 at Martinsville Speedway. That night, Hamlin dumped Elliott with the slightest bit of contact. Creed did the same to Gray on Saturday.

“It looked like me and Chase Elliott at Martinsville,” Hamlin said Monday on Actions Detrimental. “Just get to the back bumper, push all the way in. It’s interesting when that happened… when I watch me and Chase, it didn’t feel as egregious in the car as it looked on TV. I was just barely on his bumper. I’m telling you, it was not hard contact. But that is such a vulnerable part of the racetrack for the rear getting stuck, and I unstuck him.

“So, I think it’s very similar to that sense where the contact wasn’t huge from the 00 [Creed] on Taylor, but it’s just a bad part of the racetrack where that’s the lightest that the rear of the car is going to be. Sheldon definitely should have backed her up like I should have backed her up. And he acknowledged it, he said, ‘Holy crap, I screwed up, and he owes me one.’ That’s very fair.”

Gray and Creed get together going for the lead! pic.twitter.com/epz3d1TIUP — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts (@NASCAROReillyAP) March 14, 2026

Sheldon Creed took accountability for incident with Taylor Gray

Creed, even in the moment, knew he messed up. He said over his radio that it was his fault, and took further accountability after the race.

“Normally, I’ll kind of eat a couple blocks, but I just watched the replay, and I was just unaware that he was that close to the 17 [Kyle Larson],” said Creed, who finished third at Las Vegas. “I thought he was kind of coming down to block me, and really, he was trying to poke inside the 17. So, that’s totally my fault.

“When he came down, my plan was to just try to roll in there with him and pack some air on him because I let him get away with the first couple [of blocks]. Still had a lot of laps left there. Yeah, I just ran into the back of him. That was totally on me. That was bad.”

Gray, understandably, was pretty upset. He led 21 laps and had nothing to show for it.

“I blocked him down the backstretch. It definitely didn’t warrant me getting wrecked, but it is what it is,” Gray said. “He knew what he was doing, right? He’s ran these cars long enough, and he’s been in the series long enough. He had the mentality to go into [Turn] 3 and wreck me. Obviously, he was pretty good at doing that.”