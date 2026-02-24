Denny Hamlin reacts to wild Kyle Larson move that wiped out Shane van Gisbergen at Atlanta

Kyle Larson’s aggressive final-lap move at the end of Stage 2 in Sunday’s Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway sparked plenty of debate. Afterwards, Denny Hamlin offered a nuanced breakdown of what went wrong.

On the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin dissected the moment Larson cut from the top of the track to the bottom, making contact with Shane van Gisbergen and sending the No. 97 sliding through the infield grass. Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet sustained heavy damage and ultimately ended his day, resulting in a 32nd-place finish and yet another Atlanta DNF.

“He miscalculated,” Hamlin said. “I saw him and his spotter saying, ‘I told you three-wide,’ and then Kyle said something like, ‘I didn’t know I was three-wide.’ It’s an interesting spot. I’m trying to figure out how to justify it here.”

Hamlin explained the unique blind spot drivers face when cars are separated laterally, but not directly beside each other: “Certainly when the two cars are separated that far side by side — you know, your side by side with someone, but there’s 30 feet between you — that’s like when you’re going down the highway and someone’s in your blind spot,” Hamlin added.

“You have your mirror. You have your camera on the back of the car. But that’s only got a certain field of view. That car is here. So it’s too far away for him to just turn his head and see it. It is a blind spot, sort of.”

Still, Hamlin stopped short of fully excusing the move: “But that’s an aggressive move,” he explained. “Making a just top to absolute bottom move. I don’t know. First of all, I don’t know what he was gaining by it. We’re coming to the checkered. There was one spot.

“If you didn’t see it, which appears he didn’t see it, what were you gaining by going from the very top of the racetrack all the way to the bottom?”

Alas, Larson later took full responsibility, admitting he didn’t realize van Gisbergen had not cleared Tyler Reddick and saying he needed to “listen more” instead of reacting on instinct. Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, sarcastically summed it up over the radio: “That was a lot of drama for one point.”

Before the incident, Larson had been one of the dominant cars, leading a race-high 47 laps. Instead, Atlanta added another DNF to his résumé, his sixth in nine starts at the reconfigured track, and provided another example of how quickly momentum can vanish on a drafting-style circuit.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.