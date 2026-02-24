Denny Hamlin reacts to wreck after contact with Joey Logano at Atlanta, assigns blame

Denny Hamlin didn’t shy away from accountability after triggering a multi-car wreck late in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway. On the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, the 23XI Racing co-owner broke down the contact with Joey Logano that ultimately sent his No. 11 Toyota into the outside wall, collecting several contenders.

“Joey came up there. He got tight,” Hamlin explained. “I was really stubborn to not just get back in line, ‘No, I want to hold the line. I want to be in the top lane. I don’t want you to merge into my lane.’ You know, I ended up losing it at that point. It was a mix. Joey apologized for it. But again, I feel like I could have done something different.”

With 39 laps remaining, Hamlin got into the wall after Logano’s rear made contact with his nose. The damage triggered a chain reaction that swept up Tyler Reddick, Connor Zilisch, Michael McDowell and William Byron, dramatically altering the complexion of the race.

As for what caused that? Hamlin pointed to aero dynamics as the root cause of the incident.

“It appeared to me when I watched it back and I looked at the data that more than likely when the No. 20 drove to his inside left rear, that more than likely dumped some air on his spoiler, causing him to get tight,” Hamlin added. “You see us on these mile and a half, right? They turn the wheel, you slide up the racetrack, you get really, really tight.

“I was starting to make my run back on the outside of him. As he’s getting tight, I now get in a horrible aero position, with my left front just off his right rear corner. He comes up, it taps my left front. I then start getting loose because, I mean, that aero spot is really, really, really bad. It just, at that point, I just then bounced off the wall and caused havoc.”

While Hamlin’s race unraveled, his 23XI Racing driver, Reddick, turned chaos into opportunity. Reddick, who had earlier lost his right-front fender in the incident, charged from 20th to third in just three laps on a late restart before ultimately winning the race.

“Dale Earnhardt could never,” Hamlin laughed. “Just kidding. But, remember, Dale’s big thing was 18th to third.”

Alas, Atlanta delivered drama on both ends of the spectrum for Hamlin. His self-inflicted wreck on one hand, and a Victory Lane celebration for his organization on the other. Next time he’ll be hoping it’s his No. 11 Toyota getting the win, though.