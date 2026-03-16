Denny Hamlin reflects on embrace with mom, sharing win with family after Las Vegas

Following his 61st win in the NASCAR Cup Series, Denny Hamlin was treated to a rare sight in victory lane. Almost his whole family was there to greet him and share the moment with him.

Hamlin was warmly embraced by his mother, Mary Lou Clark, who quietly said, “That’s my boy. That’s my boy.”

After the race, after the track had cleared and everything had sunk in, Denny Hamlin began to realize just what it all meant. After all, he had lost his father, Dennis Hamlin, in a tragic house fire in late December. This one meant a little more, especially with his mother, Mary Lou, beside him.

“Yeah, it was great. I mean she had went to Daytona,” Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “I don’t know about any others, I can’t remember. Really can’t remember. She did go to Atlanta. But none of my family — mom, dad, fiancee and kids — none of them were at the 60th (win).”

He explained why. Simple logistics.

“West coast races, it’s really hard with the kids because you’ve got school and stuff the next day,” Hamlin said. “It’s just impossible. And my typical rule of thumb, if I can’t get them home by 7, 8 o’clock on a Sunday, they’re not going to go to the race, because you’ve just got to get up, got to go to school the next day.”

That’s not to say Denny Hamlin’s family doesn’t celebrate the wins with him. They do. It’s just a little different when you’re actually at the track.

The roar of the crowd. The smell of tires burned out in celebration. The press and the fanfare.

“So while it’s cool to be able to FaceTime them like we probably did in victory lane at Vegas in the fall, it just, nothing beats when they’re actually there because they get to create that memory,” Hamlin said. “They’re not going to remember watching 60 on TV, because I can assure you three minutes later they were probably gone and doing something else. You know what I mean?

“The memory was them riding in the car and (my daughter) Molly picking up the confetti in victory lane and throwing it. That’s where the memories kind of get made is in that moment. So it was really fun that I had everyone there for this latest.”

In fact, Hamlin couldn’t remember the last time he had the majority of his family there at the track with him after a win. And there have been plenty of wins — Denny Hamlin now ranks 10th all-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

His daughters got a chance to ride around in Hamlin’s winning car after the race. A unique and special opportunity, to be sure.

“Especially Molly, she hadn’t got to do it before. But it was so cool, because like I didn’t tell Molly to hold that flag out. She just naturally did it. So it was very cool. They got in, when they got in they were like, ‘Oh my God it’s hot in here.’ I’m like, ‘Damn right it is.'”