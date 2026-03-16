Denny Hamlin responds to Ross Chastain refusing comment on beef with Daniel Suárez after Las Vegas NASCAR race

Denny Hamlin wanted Ross Chastain to explain the confrontation he had with Daniel Suárez after the Las Vegas Race. On this week’s Actions Detrimental, Hamlin shared his thoughts on Chastain avoiding reporters after he got into it with his former Trackhouse Racing teammate.

“Sitting in this room, there’s three media members here. We would love to have a quote that we could run with,” Denny Hamlin said. But it just feels like Ross is… When there’s something that happened, he’s just not gonna give it to you. …For the sport, storylines, it would be fantastic if he would just give us something to work with, but he’s not going to let us in.”

Hamlin was then asked to share his thoughts as a driver and not a media member. “Well, I’m different, I’m going to talk s**t anytime I can,” he said. I mean, if I have an opportunity or if I have a beef with a diver, I’m going to dig the knife when I can. But that’s just my personality, and I do it with my closest friends.”

Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez got into a confrontation after the two made contact during the cooldown lap at Las Vegas on Sunday. While the two were arguing, it appeared that Chastain shoved Suárez before they were separated.

Denny Hamlin shares more on Ross Chastain vs. Daniel Suárez

Hamlin also speculated on who would win in a fight between Chastain and Suárez. “I like Ross’ chances of connection because he seems like he’s very good at that,” Denny Hamlin said. “But I think just eventually strength comes in. Yeah, Suárez might catch one in the chin, but if it doesn’t hobble him, I think he gets pummeled because of the size difference. Listen, there’s not a giant-sized difference, but I think there’s more likely a strength difference.”

Chastain and Suárez drove for Trackhouse Racing for four seasons. Chastain is still with Trackhouse, but the team moved on from Suárez at the end of last season and promoted Connor Zilisch.

In his Cup Series career, Suárez has competed in 324 races and has earned two wins and 75 top-10 finishes. Chastain has won six Cup Series races and finished in the top 10 70 times in 259 starts.