Denny Hamlin responds to whether Chase Elliott crew chief Alan Gustafson deserves praise for Martinsville call

Denny Hamlin isn’t ready to fully crown Alan Gustafson’s Martinsville strategy call, but he’s not dismissing it either. Speaking on the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin was asked whether Chase Elliott’s crew chief deserved credit for the bold call that ultimately flipped Sunday’s race.

His answer was measured. It also came with a dose of reality.

“Sure. It worked out,” Hamlin said. “It likely was going to equal a worse finish, I believe, had it all shake once it all shook out in the wash, because he was going to have to pit an extra time, more than everyone else. If y’all don’t know, you go laps down. So, it worked out. Third and 15 is right. Running go routes, and they caught it.

“But regardless, Chase won it, right? He got around me on that restart and then held me off, then ran lap traffic well. Just executed, did well.”

That balance, acknowledging both the risk and the result, perfectly sums up the conversation surrounding Gustafson’s call. For much of Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, Elliott was good, but not dominant.

Running ninth deep into Stage 3, the No. 9 team faced a familiar short-track dilemma. They could’ve settled for a solid finish, or gamble for track position. Gustafson chose aggression.

He brought Elliott to pit road on Lap 261, well before the leaders, committing to a two-stop strategy while others stayed out longer. The move temporarily handed Elliott the lead cycle, but it also left him vulnerable. Once the field cycled through, Hamlin, who had controlled the race, reclaimed the top spot on fresher tires.

At that point, the strategy needed help. It came in the form of a timely caution for debris, erasing the gap and resetting the field. Elliott restarted near the front, got around Hamlin in the closing laps, and never looked back en route to his first win of the 2026 season.

“Super happy that it paid off,” Gustafson said post-race. “We were just kind of trapped in like 10th spot. … It’s really hard to pass, and we just needed to do something different.”

The call instantly flipped the narrative around Hendrick Motorsports, which had opened the season without a win through six races. Internally, Gustafson downplayed the noise, though a pre-race phone call from Rick Hendrick added a bit of urgency.

“When the boss calls you, it gets your attention,” he admitted.

In the end, Hamlin’s analogy might be the most fitting. The call wasn’t safe, nor conventional. But like a deep shot on third-and-long, it connected when it mattered most, and that’s all that shows up in the box score.