Denny Hamlin responds to whether NASCAR driving etiquette has changed under new points format

With a new points format putting increased emphasis on consistency and regular-season positioning, some have wondered whether NASCAR drivers are approaching races differently in 2026.

Veteran wheelman Denny Hamlin, who, of course, doubles as the co-owner of 23XI Racing, offered his perspective this week on Actions Detrimental. For Hamlin, at least from what he experienced recently, the racing hasn’t felt more chaotic. If anything, it felt steadier.

“It seemed calmer to me,” Hamlin said. “I mean, short of the Zilisch thing in turn one that, newsflash, I had no idea that I caused that. I had no idea.”

Hamlin was referencing a late-race incident in Turn 1 that ultimately involved Connor Zilisch. After reviewing the replay post-race, Hamlin realized he had a hand in triggering the chain reaction.

“I just barely got in the back of William Byron, I think,” Hamlin explained. “Then it ricocheted him. So I was that guy this weekend. God, that sucks.”

The moment caught Hamlin off guard because, from his seat, he believed he had executed a clean, controlled race. Something that aligns with how many drivers are thinking under the current format.

“My goal of this race is like, never not have any of these laps that pop way up and then you lose eight to ten positions,” Hamlin explained. “You know what I mean? I’m just like, have a day and no incidents, no contact, no nothing.”

That mindset, avoiding mistakes, staying consistent and stacking solid finishes, mirrors the philosophy needed to contend for the regular-season title. Under the updated structure, every point matters, and digging out of a bad result early can be costly.

“I really thought that I had a complete race in the sense of, I did from a lap-time perspective,” Hamlin delineated. “Then I see at the end of the race and I’m like, ‘Oh, actually I was part of that turn one thing.’ So, apologies to them.”

All told, Hamlin’s comments come amid a historic start to the season for 23XI, as Tyler Reddick has won the first three races of the year. Hamlin has repeatedly praised Reddick’s execution and consistency, noting that under this format, avoiding trouble can be just as important as outright speed.

Through three races, 23XI drivers Reddick and Bubba Wallace sit first and second in the Cup standings, a testament to that steady approach. While some fans speculate that drivers might be taking fewer risks under the new system, Hamlin’s experience suggests the balance remains the same.

You have to push hard, but minimize mistakes at the same time. As Hamlin even admitted, sometimes when you think you’ve done that, the replay can tell a different story. That was the case in Austin, at least.