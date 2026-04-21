Denny Hamlin responds to whether NASCAR needs overtime, if it hurts legitimacy

If there’s one driver in the garage who has felt the sting of NASCAR overtime more than most, it might be Denny Hamlin. After another race slipped through his fingers in Kansas, the veteran didn’t hold back.

Speaking on Actions Detrimental, Hamlin offered a brutally honest assessment of overtime finishes, and whether they’ve begun to chip away at the sport’s credibility over the past few years.

“For God sakes, if there’s one person that doesn’t like it, it’s me,” Hamlin said. “We did it for the sake of entertainment decades ago, it feels like. I don’t know. I think it’s part of our sport now. It’s tough to go back. I’d have a hell of a lot more wins and definitely a championship or so.”

That frustration isn’t coming out of nowhere. It’s rooted in another near-miss, this time at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, where Hamlin led a race-high 131 laps, only to see it all unravel late.

A spin by Cody Ware, running multiple laps down, triggered a caution just before Hamlin could take the white flag. Instead of sealing the win, the race went to overtime. On that chaotic restart, Kyle Larson made the decisive move, sending Hamlin tumbling to fourth and Tyler Reddick to the win.

It’s the kind of gut punch that’s become all too familiar. Asked directly whether overtime hurts NASCAR’s legitimacy, Hamlin didn’t hesitate.

“Yes is the short answer,” he said. “Because this is a 400-mile race, ‘Oh no, it’s a 406-mile race.’ We’re going to change it up. There’s an advertised distance, then there’s an actual distance.”

That disconnect, between what’s scheduled and what ultimately unfolds, is at the core of his issue. For a sport built on precision and strategy, the randomness of late cautions and extended finishes can feel like a curveball. Still, Hamlin understands the reality.

“I don’t know, but it’s what it is,” he added. “I try to figure out how to take solace in it. … but it’s the wins that matter to me.”

Right now, those wins aren’t coming. With his self-imposed timeline winding down, as Hamlin has previously indicated, 2027 could be his final season; every missed opportunity carries extra weight. The Kansas race was just the latest in a string of what-ifs, from Martinsville’s loose wheel to this overtime heartbreak.

For Hamlin, it’s no longer just about points or strong runs. It’s about trophies and time. And if overtime continues to stand in the way, don’t expect him to stay quiet about it.