Denny Hamlin responds to whether Ryan Blaney is the best driver in the NASCAR Cup Series after Bristol

Is Ryan Blaney the best driver in the NASCAR Cup Series right now? According to Denny Hamlin, it’s a tough question to argue against.

Coming off a dramatic finish at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Blaney came within inches of victory, Hamlin offered high praise for the No. 12 driver on the latest episode of Actions Detrimental. While he stopped short of making a definitive declaration, his assessment made one thing clear, and that’s the fact that Blaney is at the top of the sport’s current pecking order.

“Gosh, it’s hard to say no on that,” Hamlin said. “I mean, from the pure speed to the ability to pass. … I would say Ryan Blaney is week-in, week-out the guy that you got to beat right now.”

Alas, that’s high praise considering the level of competition at the front of the field. Still, Blaney has been one of the most consistent drivers through the opening stretch of the 2026 season.

In eight races, he’s recorded six top-10 finishes, including a win at Phoenix and a runner-up finish at Bristol. Outside of a 27th-place result at Daytona, he’s been firmly in the mix nearly every week. And at Bristol, he showed exactly why.

Blaney led 190 of the race’s 500 laps and appeared poised to snap his second win of the season before a late restart shuffled the order. Ultimately, it was Ty Gibbs who capitalized, edging Blaney by just 0.055 seconds in one of the closest finishes in track history.

Despite the narrow defeat, Blaney’s performance didn’t go unnoticed. Especially by his peers. Hamlin also pointed to Tyler Reddick as another driver in the conversation, noting his win total keeps him right alongside Blaney in the championship picture. But what separates Blaney, in Hamlin’s eyes, is the week-to-week speed.

“What stands out for Blaney is the pace,” Hamlin added. “We always live in the moment, right? What did you do this week? I just think the guy is just really fast.”

That speed has helped mask some lingering issues, particularly on pit road. Blaney himself acknowledged after Bristol that execution in that area still needs improvement if his team wants to consistently close out races: “We got to get it better,” Blaney said. “If we’re going to keep competing, we’ve got to clean that up.”

Even so, the bigger picture remains clear. Blaney isn’t just running well, but he’s setting the standard. As the season rolls on, the rest of the field is chasing him.