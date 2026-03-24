Denny Hamlin reveals Darlington crash actually improved No. 11 car: 'It was unreal'

Denny Hamlin‘s No. 11 Toyota did not have the speed necessary to compete for the win in Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway. That much was proven in practice when Hamlin ran in the 20s.

The adjustments made overnight got him a car that could run in the back half of the Top 10 on Sunday. Somehow, after his Lap 111 wreck with Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace, the car got even better.

“The best that we were was right after our crash. I don’t know what it knocked straight, but it was unreal,” Hamlin said Monday on Actions Detrimental. “I hit the right front so freaking hard, my wheels clocked, and I’m like, ‘Oh, man. We got toe damage.’ That thing took off on that next restart, and I’m like, ‘OK, we’re back in the game.’ There’s something to be learned there.

“I thought we had an 84% car, which is a top-five car as long as you execute correctly. It just wasn’t gonna run with the fastest of the fast because we missed it a little bit on the front side.”

Hamlin rallied to score an 11th place finish after the incident with Jones and Wallace, in which he came away with damage. Jones said after Sunday’s race that Hamlin cleaned him out. Hamlin did not dispute his claim when discussing the incident on Monday.

Hamlin explained that he thought Jones was going to run high entering Turn 3, just as he did the lap before. Jones, however, went low. Hamlin had already committed to running low and ended up overdriving the corner, taking out Jones in the process.

“Erik had a moment off of Turn 2, and he had just passed me. I had let him go, no need to fight,” Hamlin said. “I had a pretty good lap, and I was like, ‘OK, if I just drive this damn thing right, I’ll have some speed on it.’ Well, Erik had a pretty big moment off 2, I’m coming down the backstretch with a run, and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna go low and then jump in there low and hard.’ Entries were my strongest suit of the weekend. Everyone’s preferred line was the wall in [Turns] 3 and 4, so everyone was running up and even the last lap before, he had run up the racetrack.

“… He went low, and he had all the right to because he’s in front of me, so he dictates where to run. I just flat-out drove in so hard that then I locked my brakes up. If you hear the engine stall, it’s because my rear tires were off the ground trying to stop, and when I did, it just shot me deadass into him. I told him, ‘Bro, I just f*cking overdrove the corner. That’s all I can tell you is I thought you were going high, so I was gonna go low and when you were right there low with me, I drove in way too deep for a car to be right there in front of me.’ Certainly, my fault on that one. … I just cleaned his ass out.”