Denny Hamlin reveals he was in 'disbelief' over Las Vegas speeding penalty, cites miscalculation

Denny Hamlin may have ended up in Victory Lane at Las Vegas. However, one of the race’s most pivotal moments nearly derailed his day entirely.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin revealed he was caught off guard by the speeding penalty that forced him to regroup mid-race. He called the situation a miscalculation rather than driver error.

“We got that penalty. I was shocked,” Hamlin said. “If I run my lights the way you tell me to, I shouldn’t be speeding. I thought that I ran my lights very similarly to what the team wanted me to run.”

Hamlin explained that multiple drivers were penalized in the same section of pit road. He felt it suggested a broader issue with how the zone was measured or approached.

“That just means we miscalculated, as a team, the distance between the lines, or NASCAR’s scoring of that zone,” he added. “For all of us to speed in that one spot, that means that it was a hotter section than what we thought it was going to be.”

Despite the setback, Hamlin quickly shifted his mindset. Something he said is key to navigating the constantly changing circumstances of a race.

“I switched my goals,” Hamlin said. “At that point, it was like, ‘Let’s get back to the top five.’”

At a track like Las Vegas, where passing can be difficult due to aerodynamic sensitivity, that task is easier said than done. Hamlin noted the narrow racing surface makes it particularly challenging to work through traffic compared to other mile-and-a-half tracks like Kansas or Michigan.

“About 15 laps in, and I gained, I don’t know, 10 spots in 15 laps?” Hamlin said. “I was like, ‘There’s plenty of time left. We’re good. We’re fine.’”

That confidence proved justified. Hamlin methodically worked his way back through the field and ultimately secured his 61st career Cup Series victory. That continued a strong rebound after what he described as a difficult offseason.

Now sitting fourth in the standings, Hamlin has reestablished himself as a legitimate championship contender. And as his Las Vegas performance showed, even adversity, like a costly penalty, may not be enough to slow him down when he’s at his best.