Denny Hamlin reveals heart-melting plan for $1 million prize from NASCAR All-Star Race win

Denny Hamlin won his third straight race at Dover, capturing the top spot in the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday afternoon. And with it, the million dollar prize to the winner.

And what Hamlin plans to do with the prize money might just bring you to tears. He told ESPN’s Kelly Crandall after the race his goal with the winnings.

“Mom needs some new furniture for her new house,” Hamlin said. Man.

To those unfamiliar with Denny Hamlin’s story, he has experienced a heart-breaking offseason. In December, his parents’ home was lost in a fire.

His father, Dennis Hamlin, who was already dealing with health complications before the fire, died shortly after. In many ways, Hamlin has been dedicating this season to his memory.

So to be able to spend some of his winnings making things feel a little more normal for his mom… whew. That’s the stuff sports are all about.

Denny Hamlin opens up on his win

While the win won’t count in the record books since it wasn’t a points-paying race — much to the chagrin of Denny Hamlin — it was another strong mark for the driver of the No. 11. It was his second win this calendar year, and Hamlin is showing no signs of slowing down.

“It makes it a lot easier when you’ve got a car that’s fast, honestly,” Hamlin said. “But hats off to this whole Progressive team. … Got to see all their employees and agents this past week. But strive to be No. 1. We did it today.”

Denny Hamlin outdueled teammate Chase Briscoe to the finish line after Briscoe led for much of the early going. He was good enough down the stretch that the end result was never really in doubt.

“I just knew that the game-changer for us was long runs, and obviously the ability to pass when we’re behind someone,” Hamlin said. Then he reiterated to the broadcast crew in a post-race interview what he planned to do with the prize money.

“Probably give it to momma,” he said.