Denny Hamlin reveals lap traffic can actually help leader run faster after Las Vegas NASCAR race

Denny Hamlin is coming off a statement win at Las Vegas. Now, he’s offering insight into one of the more misunderstood elements of intermediate-track racing.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin explained how lapped traffic can actually benefit a race leader on mile-and-a-half tracks, even if it doesn’t always look that way from the outside.

“What’s interesting on the mile-and-a-halves is, if the cars in front of you are on better tires, you’re actually getting a draft,” Hamlin said. “It actually helps you run faster with a car out in front, as long as it isn’t detrimental to your actual cornering ability.”

According to Hamlin, the key is managing positioning and clean air. By running a different line than the lapped cars ahead, he’s able to maintain speed through the corners while still benefiting from the draft on straightaways.

“It allowed me to get that clean air in the corners, and then use the draft down the straightaway,” he added. “It actually helped me maintain that lead for a little while.”

However, that advantage doesn’t last forever. As tire wear evens out, lap traffic can quickly shift from helpful to harmful, something Hamlin experienced firsthand late in the run at Las Vegas.

“But the crappy part was, after the new was gone from their tires, then they were just kind of in the way,” Hamlin explained, pointing to a key moment involving Cody Ware that complicated his ability to manage traffic efficiently.

Still, Hamlin was able to navigate those challenges and secure his 61st career Cup Series victory. A milestone that continues to cement his place among the sport’s all-time greats.

The win also marked a turning point following what Hamlin described as a difficult offseason. After initially struggling to find motivation early in the year, he said the rhythm of race weeks, particularly at Phoenix, helped him rediscover his competitive edge.

“It’s awesome. Can’t tell you how awesome that is,” Hamlin said of the victory. “The offseason was really cruddy. … I wasn’t ready for racing.”

Now sitting fourth in the Cup standings, Hamlin is once again firmly in the championship conversation. And as he continues to chase his first Cup Series title, the veteran made it clear what continues to drive him at this stage of his career.

“Ultimately, I’m still a competitor,” Hamlin elaborated. “The thrill of going out there and getting more wins. … That’s what makes me work as hard as I do.”

With momentum back on his side and a deeper understanding of how to maximize every edge, even slower traffic, Hamlin is proving he remains a serious threat deep into the 2026 season. We’ll see if he can finish the job in 2026.