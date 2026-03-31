Denny Hamlin reveals Martinsville NASCAR race seemed 'too easy' before win slipped away

Denny Hamlin led 292 laps at Martinsville and looked to be poised to secure the perfect points race for much of the afternoon. Chase Elliott had a brilliant pit strategy call and took the track position from Hamlin, ultimately winning the race.

Hamlin came away with an interesting observation. He felt the race was almost “too easy” before the late move from Elliott.

“I wasn’t like waiting on the shoe to drop,” Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “But I noticed when the 1 stayed out, I was like hmmmm. Like I know I’m getting around him, but I’m now starting on the outside lane. I hadn’t started there all day. I’m going to have to be, I’m going to have to use my tires up a little bit more on the start of this run than I had been in restarts past. Yeah, you never know.”

In addition to using his tires earlier, Denny Hamlin also had to contend with a loose wheel. That might have proven the difference, in addition to Elliott’s late pit call.

After all, Elliott had a decent car but not a dominant car on the afternoon. Hamlin explained.

“I think I saw his average, was he running about 10th all day, somewhere in that range?” Hamlin said. “Right, so you put a 10th-place car out front, it’s like they’re able to win the race. There were some circumstances that led to that, but that just tells you how close the field is, right?”

Any little mistake could prove costly. And for Denny Hamlin, it as a loose wheel that prevented him from catching Elliott on the final laps. He got within four tenths of a second but no closer.

“I think had my car been 100% on that last run we still would have won the race,” Hamlin said. “But unfortunately we did have a loose wheel, and that takes enough grip out of the rear that … if your tires aren’t tracking right, you certainly have a lot less rear grip than what you had previously. The fact we were able to just still continue… it was a testament to how fast we were and how fast our car was to be able to hang on there with that loose wheel.”

Still, Denny Hamlin pointed out that any minor adjustment on the track can be the difference-maker. He was dominant all day at Martinsville, only for a late mishap to prevent him from winning.

“Even as dominant as my car looked, and it was dominant, it still, the field is that close,” Hamlin said. “Overnight, remember I talked about that second 50%. If you unload perfect you’re 50. You’ve got a head start on getting your 100. I had a 97 car, which is rather exceptional. But you still got to do that other 50 overnight. Even when you think you’ve got it dialed there’s just so much work to be done.

“And certainly my experience helps me understand where tracks are going to go, what my car’s going to do in traffic, what is it going to do restarts and things like that. It’s really helpful information that sometimes it just takes a long time to figure it out.”