Denny Hamlin reveals most 'frustrating' aspect of narrowly missing out on NASCAR wins after Kansas

It’s starting to wear on Denny Hamlin, and he’s not pretending otherwise. After another dominant performance slipped away at Kansas Speedway, Hamlin didn’t sugarcoat the reality of where things stand.

The speed is there. The results? Not matching: “That’s what’s really frustrating me about it, that we’re not getting the wins that we deserve,” Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental.

“It’s selfish or it’s arrogant or whatever it is, but it’s facts. I just don’t — there’s no way people are losing as many races as I am at the end because of these things, right? There’s just no way.”

Alas, it’s a bold statement from the veteran wheelman. But when you look at the recent stretch, it’s hard to argue the frustration.

Kansas was just the latest example. Hamlin led a race-high 131 laps and was closing in on the white flag when a spin by Cody Ware, running laps down, brought out a late caution. That sent the race to overtime, where everything unraveled.

On the restart, Kyle Larson made a decisive move to the bottom in Turn 1, a move Hamlin admitted he’s seen before, and one he couldn’t defend this time. Just like that, a race that felt in hand ended with a fourth-place finish, and Tyler Reddick in Victory Lane.

Another one gone: “Man, it’s so frustrating,” Hamlin said post-race. “I took this one a little tougher. … I only got 50-some races left and it’s like, man, I wanna get these wins when I should be winning.”

As you can tell, that timeline matters to Hamlin. He’s been open about potentially stepping away after the 2027 season, which means every missed opportunity carries a little more weight.

And it hasn’t just been Kansas. At Martinsville earlier this year, Hamlin led 292 of 400 laps before a loose wheel late cost him a near-certain victory, opening the door for Chase Elliott to steal the win. It’s become a pattern. Dominant cars and missed chances.

Still, Hamlin acknowledges some of it falls under execution. Some of it? Just racing luck: “It’s just not happening,” he said. “A lot of stuff that’s just not going great in the luck category, or the create your own luck and not executing category.”

That blend of bad breaks and small mistakes is what’s making this stretch so difficult to swallow. Because from Hamlin’s perspective, this isn’t about chasing speed. He already has that.

It’s about finishing the job. And right now, that’s proving to be the hardest part. We’ll see if he can straighten it out over the next few weeks.