Denny Hamlin reveals what he's most proud of after matching Kyle Busch's career win total

Denny Hamlin won his 63rd career Cup Series race on Sunday at Michigan, matching the total of the late NASCAR legend Kyle Busch. On Monday, he revealed which aspect of that feat he is most proud of.

In short, Hamlin is thrilled to be at the top of his game late in his career. He has now won nine races in 50 starts with crew chief Chris Gayle, a remarkable feat.

“Yeah, great win percentage,” Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “We can keep that up everything will be great. It’s certainly one of the best runs we’ve ever been on.”

Denny Hamlin being level with Kyle Busch? Well, that meant the world.

It was evident in the way Hamlin celebrated after the win, driving a custom-made No. 18 flag across the track that featured the 1 in Hamlin’s signature Joe Gibbs Racing style and the 8 in Busch’s trademark style.

What did the win mean? A whole lot.

“Certainly it moves you up the totem pole just another one position, right?” Hamlin said. “This is where it’s going to end. I’ll end up ninth on the list when it’s all said and done. But it’s just significant because for all of my Cup career it was like Kyle Busch wins, Kyle Busch wins, Kyle Busch wins, Kyle Busch wins. And then it’s like, ‘Wow, I was able to win that much.'”

Denny Hamlin has also done it through some ups and downs in his career. It hasn’t always been winning at a high level, as Busch could also attest late in his career.

But that’s what makes the victories that much sweeter. Every one is cherished.

“I’ll never forget, everyone on social media wanted me fired in 2018,” Hamlin said. “They thought I was washed up eight years ago. There weren’t many (Denny) Bros around in 2018 when I wasn’t winning, didn’t win a race. That’s why you can’t let those folks get to you.”

Denny Hamlin has done a masterful job of staying focused and locked in. Few in the sport are racing better on a consistent basis than he is right now.

And that, Hamlin noted, is what he is most proud of. It keeps him motivated.

“The longevity of it certainly helps,” Hamlin said. “This is almost, this weekend will be, it was almost four days from being 20 years apart from my first win. That’s probably, to me, the proudest accomplishment, is just being able to honestly say in Year 20-something, I think 21 or so, that this is as good as I’ve ever been. That’s, to me, the most proud I am.”

If Denny Hamlin keeps winning, is there a chance he races past his contract with JGR, which currently runs through 2027? He’s not ready to go that far just yet. He’s all for living in the moment.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Hamlin said. “I don’t think that this is quite sustainable for the long haul. I think we better enjoy it in the short run.”