Denny Hamlin sends shout-out to Richard Childress after Bass Pro Shops CEO letter condemning 'redneck' comments goes on display in RCR museum
The letter written by Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris condemning the inflammatory comments made by former NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps about Richard Childress is now on display at the RCR Museum in Welcome, N.C. Denny Hamlin shared his reaction after RCR posted the video of Childress showing the display to Morris on its social media pages.
“Wow… well done Richard,” Hamlin wrote on X.
Morris penned the letter after the Phelps’ comments were revealed in the discovery process of the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports vs. NASCAR trial. In an August 2023 text exchange with Brian Herbst, NASCAR chief media and revenue officer, Phelps said that Childress should be “taken out back and flogged.” Phelps called him a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.” Phelps’ comments came after Childress publicly criticized the Next Gen car and the media rights deal that was still being negotiated.
In the letter, Morris openly called for Phelps to step down or be fired. Morris, whose company Bass Pro Shops has maintained sponsorship with Richard Childress Racing since 1998, assailed Phelps for making “shockingly offensive and false criticisms” of Childress, who “has done as much to build and promote NASCAR as anyone in the history of the sport.”
Bass Pro Shops CEO letter supporting Richard Childress had massive impact on NASCAR trial
One day after the letter came out, 23XI/Front Row and NASCAR settled after eight days in court. On Jan. 6, Phelps announced his resignation as commissioner of NASCAR.
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Later that month, Childress publicly addressed Phelps’ comments. The 80-year-old vowed he wouldn’t forget them.
“I’ve spoken to the France family, and my goal now is to try to help them and try to help everyone come together and build a stronger NASCAR sport. As far as the personal damages that came to me, if I tell you what I think now you’ll probably be bleeping me out,” Childress told FOX8 Sports‘ Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden. “So, that is still to be carried on into the future, the personal attacks against me. I still — I’m like an old elephant, you don’t forget.”
That letter clearly meant a lot to Childress, who got emotional when revealing the display to Morris. It now has a forever home at the RCR Museum, which Morris was invited to visit one day.
“I can’t even believe,” Morris told Childress. “Man, am I happy. Oh my gosh.”