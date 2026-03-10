Denny Hamlin sends warning ahead of NASCAR return to Darlington: 'Absolutely out of control'

The on-track product during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway was a substantial improvement over that of recent events at the 1-mile oval. Tire management was important and the increase to 750 horsepower allowed cars to pass. It was a successful day for NASCAR and now, Denny Hamlin believes one upcoming race could be even crazier.

Hamlin, speaking Monday on “Actions Detrimental,” issued a warning for the March 22 race at Darlington Raceway. The new short track package is headed to Darlington for the first time and Hamlin is predicting all-out chaos.

“It’s going to be a small incremental change,” Hamlin said of the new package. “Again, the small change, what was the racing truly better this time around? Was it 10 percent maybe? I mean 15 percent, but it’s something. And so, I think you’ll see that same change at other racetracks. One thing I will tell you is that heads up on Darlington, you want to see some cars out of control here in a few weeks.”

Darlington could be chaotic if Denny Hamlin is correct

Just how crazy could things get at the “Track Too Tough to Tame?” Hamlin sees the potential of tire fall off in the four-second range or more.

“These cars, with essentially little to no underbody because we’re now going to the short track aerodynamic package for Darlington, these cars are out of control,” Hamlin said. “I’m predicting four seconds of fall off, it might be more. It’s just the cars with the underbody taken off and that simple diffuser, just even on new tires, just absolutely out of control. So, it’s going to be a wild card race.”

It’s hard to say who a race like that would favor. The easy answer, Hamlin said, is “whoever guesses right.”

If Hamlin is correct, this could be shaping up to be a truly memorable event at Darlington. Both the teams and drivers will be challenged, exactly what fans want to see.